Playtech rolls out live roulette game in Spain with Pokerstars Casino

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has teamed up with Flutter Entertainment’s Pokerstars Casino to launch Spin & Win Live Roulette in Spain.

Built around innovative augmented reality technology, Spin & Win Roulette offers the potential for players to land a multiplier of up to 100x. Unlike other multiplier-based roulette variants, in Spin & Win Roulette, every straight-up position on the roulette layout is multiplied for a more exciting experience.

“We’ve developed a very strong working relationship with the Pokerstars Casino team, and we’re looking forward to continuing to deliver innovative ideas that take things to the next level in different markets,” said Kevin Kilminster, head of live casino innovation for Playtech Live Casino.

“Spin & Win Roulette has already proved very popular with players, so we are delighted to bring it to a brand-new audience in Spain. Growth through innovation and portfolio expansion across regulated markets is a core strategic goal for Playtech Live and building on our success in Spain is of course a continued area of focus for us.”

Pokerstars Casino is the first operator to launch the live roulette variant game in Spain.

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading up 1.40 per cent at 319.60 pence per share in London earlier Wednesday, while shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading up marginally by 0.73 per cent at 11,790.00p.