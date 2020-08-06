Eyecon targets expansion via Microgaming platform launch

Playtech-owned game studio Eyecon has signed a deal to integrate its portfolio of games with Microgaming’s platform.

The integration will see Eyecon’s most popular titles added to Microgaming’s casino aggregation platform, including Fluffy Favourites, Shamans Dream and Temple of Iris.

“We are really excited to launch Eyecon’s extensive portfolio of games across Microgaming’s content platform,” said Eyecon commercial director Paul Gielbert. “This is a great opportunity for us to increase the reach of our games, along with our enhanced engagement tools, via the huge distribution that Microgaming offers.

“This is a compelling partnership that will provide Microgaming customers and their players with well known, market-leading titles.”

Microgaming commercial director Leon Thomas added: “Looking forward to a successful and mutually-beneficial partnership with Eyecon. The deal will enable Microgaming to bolster its content offering with Eyecon’s iconic collection of casino slots, while also providing Eyecon with significantly greater exposure, scale and reach.

“Microgaming continues to collaborate with top-performing content partners such as Eyecon to keep its diverse, industry-leading games portfolio fresh and innovative for its customers.”