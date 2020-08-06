This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Eyecon targets expansion via Microgaming platform launch

6th August 2020 11:51 am GMT
Microgaming
NetEnt

Playtech-owned game studio Eyecon has signed a deal to integrate its portfolio of games with Microgaming’s platform.

The integration will see Eyecon’s most popular titles added to Microgaming’s casino aggregation platform, including Fluffy Favourites, Shamans Dream and Temple of Iris.

“We are really excited to launch Eyecon’s extensive portfolio of games across Microgaming’s content platform,” said Eyecon commercial director Paul Gielbert. “This is a great opportunity for us to increase the reach of our games, along with our enhanced engagement tools, via the huge distribution that Microgaming offers.

“This is a compelling partnership that will provide Microgaming customers and their players with well known, market-leading titles.”

Microgaming commercial director Leon Thomas added: “Looking forward to a successful and mutually-beneficial partnership with Eyecon. The deal will enable Microgaming to bolster its content offering with Eyecon’s iconic collection of casino slots, while also providing Eyecon with significantly greater exposure, scale and reach.

“Microgaming continues to collaborate with top-performing content partners such as Eyecon to keep its diverse, industry-leading games portfolio fresh and innovative for its customers.”

Related Tags
Australia Casino Eyecon Playtech Slots
Related Videos
Related Articles

Playtech launches unified platform for content delivery

888casino adds new content from Skywind and Eyecon

Playtech’s portrait of a slot

Gaming Intelligence Awards 2019 – Suppliers

Playtech’s Eyecon agrees content supply deal with MrQ

Playtech’s Eyecon releases new Hit Me! Baccarat game

Playtech highlights strong M&A pipeline as growth continues in 2017

Strong 2016 performance sees Playtech profit jump 42 per cent

Playtech acquires Fluffy Favourites slot developer Eyecon in £50m deal

William Hill partners Ever Adventure to enhance gameplay for casual users

iGaming stocks deliver strong returns to investors in 2012

Media Corp’s Eyeconomy subsidiary enters administration

Media Corp to be renamed as company plots recovery

Media Corp raises funds for new betting platform launch

Media Corp signs Totepool as Intabet launch partner

Evolution Gaming
Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games