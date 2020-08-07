This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

PointsBet partners Twin River for New Jersey online casino launch

7th August 2020 8:53 am GMT
New Jersey
NetEnt

Sydney-listed gaming operator PointsBet will launch its proprietary online casino product in New Jersey this year in partnership with Twin River Worldwide Holdings.

The multi-year partnership is subject to necessary approvals, and Twin River’s completion of the acquisition of Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino.

“PointsBet is thrilled to partner with Twin River to offer its flagship online casino product in New Jersey as a complement to its critically acclaimed sportsbook,” said Manjit Gombra Singh, PointsBet president of product & technology.

“PointsBet continues to innovate and iterate upon its proprietary technology profile and this agreement is yet another signal that PointsBet remains focused on providing a modern gaming experience for modern times.”

The launch in New Jersey is slated for later this year and will follow PointsBet’s debut in the newly regulated Michigan iGaming market.

“PointsBet will be a great addition to our growing partnerships with innovative leaders around the world,” said George Papanier, president and chief executive of Twin River Worldwide Holdings.

“Adding an exciting iGaming experience with such a prominent partner, as well as significant property upgrades to the Bally's facility, including renovated hotel rooms, a full-service spa, updated convention space, revitalizing the slot floor, and dramatically improving the food and beverage amenities, we have an ambitious plan to fundamentally transform the property.

“We are also extremely excited to have the opportunity to participate in the best-in-class mobile gaming environment that New Jersey has created and that we believe will bring new and innovative offerings to the market.”

Shares in PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (ASX:PBH) closed 2.61 per cent higher at AUD$6.28 per share in Sydney Friday, while shares in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NSQ:TRWH) closed 2 per cent higher at $23.45 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
Casino New Jersey PointsBet Twin River Worldwide Holdings United States
Related Videos
Related Articles

PointsBet becomes official sports partner of NBA’s Indiana Pacers

PointsBet set to launch sports betting in Illinois

Strong year of growth for PointsBet as US contribution grows

PointsBet partners BetMakers to enter US horse racing market

PointsBet becomes first sportsbook to partner MLB franchise

Gaming shares rebound in second quarter of 2020

Michigan Senators aim to fast-track online gaming launch

Indiana online sportsbooks take $37.3m in wagers in May

PointsBet sees positive momentum ahead of Australian sports return

theScore granted temporary sports betting license in Indiana

Indiana online sportsbooks generate $26.3m in wagers in April

Gaming stocks return to growth in April

Will DraftKings provide a model for US M&A?

PointsBet sees turnover double to $268.7m in strong third quarter

Indiana sports betting market declines to $74.8m in March

Skywind Group
Pragmatic Play
Evolution Gaming
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games