PointsBet partners Twin River for New Jersey online casino launch

Sydney-listed gaming operator PointsBet will launch its proprietary online casino product in New Jersey this year in partnership with Twin River Worldwide Holdings.

The multi-year partnership is subject to necessary approvals, and Twin River’s completion of the acquisition of Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino.

“PointsBet is thrilled to partner with Twin River to offer its flagship online casino product in New Jersey as a complement to its critically acclaimed sportsbook,” said Manjit Gombra Singh, PointsBet president of product & technology.

“PointsBet continues to innovate and iterate upon its proprietary technology profile and this agreement is yet another signal that PointsBet remains focused on providing a modern gaming experience for modern times.”

The launch in New Jersey is slated for later this year and will follow PointsBet’s debut in the newly regulated Michigan iGaming market.

“PointsBet will be a great addition to our growing partnerships with innovative leaders around the world,” said George Papanier, president and chief executive of Twin River Worldwide Holdings.

“Adding an exciting iGaming experience with such a prominent partner, as well as significant property upgrades to the Bally's facility, including renovated hotel rooms, a full-service spa, updated convention space, revitalizing the slot floor, and dramatically improving the food and beverage amenities, we have an ambitious plan to fundamentally transform the property.

“We are also extremely excited to have the opportunity to participate in the best-in-class mobile gaming environment that New Jersey has created and that we believe will bring new and innovative offerings to the market.”

Shares in PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (ASX:PBH) closed 2.61 per cent higher at AUD$6.28 per share in Sydney Friday, while shares in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NSQ:TRWH) closed 2 per cent higher at $23.45 per share in New York Thursday.