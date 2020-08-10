This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pala Interactive powers new iGaming platform for Wind Creek in Pennsylvania

10th August 2020 9:55 am GMT
NetEnt

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ Wind Creek Hospitality has launched a new online gaming platform in Pennsylvania through a partnership with Pala Interactive.

Pala is providing Wind Creek its online player account management system for the online casino, alongside content for the operator’s existing free-to-play social casino platform.

“Pala Interactive is honored to have been selected as Wind Creek's technology partner,” said Pala Interactive CEO Jim Ryan.

The launch represents the completion of the first phase of the casino’s multi-stage real money and social casino plans, with the next phase seeing Wind Creek introduce sports betting in partnership with Betfred USA and Scientific Games later this year.

“Pala Interactive has been a great partner supporting our needs throughout the preparation for this launch,” said Wind Creek Hospitality president and CEO Jay Dorris. “We are impressed by the quality of their online gaming platform, their knowledge and guidance related to all matters necessary to securing regulatory approval, supplier content, payment and other relevant supply agreements. 

“Together we are positioned to deliver our customers a state-of-the-art online gaming experience and we look forward to a long-term and successful relationship.”

Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ gaming facilities, which include Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka and Wind Creek Montgomery in Alabama, Wind Creek Bethlehem in Pennsylvania, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, and Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino, as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida.

