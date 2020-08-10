Red Tiger seals new supply deal with The Mill Adventure

NetEnt-owned games developer Red Tiger has agreed a deal to provide its portfolio of slots to Malta-based white-label gaming platform provider The Mill Adventure.

The agreement gives the The Mill Adventure access to Red Tiger’s hit games including Pirates’ Plenty, Dragon’s Fire, and the newly released Gonzo’s Quest Megaways.

“Expanding our audience has always been the focus here at Red Tiger and we are excited to provide our cutting-edge games to The Mill Adventure’s growing customer base,” said Red Tiger commercial director Chris Looney. “The platform is a perfect match for our innovative offering, and we look forward to entertaining even more players.”

The Mill Adventure co-founder and CEO Dario Arruda commented: “The new launch is the next step in achieving our company’s vision of becoming a digital entertainment leader.

"Red Tiger has fast become one of the biggest names in gaming, so it was only fitting that we offer their hugely successful content to our partner brands.”