Relax Gaming signs content supply deal with Tipobet365

Malta-based gaming aggregator and supplier Relax Gaming has entered into deal to launch its online slot portfolio with Curacao-licensed operator Tipobet365.

The supplier will provide a range of its proprietary titles to Tipobet365’s Grace Bay Casino site, including top-performers Temple Tumble, Money Train and Snake Arena, together with a selection of games from third-party partners such as Kalamba Games, Fantasma and ReelPlay.

“Tipobet365 runs a successful business and it made great commercial sense to team up with such a strong partner to supply Grace Bay Casino,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “As a supplier and aggregator, we continue to reach new heights with deals like this and I’m very pleased with the momentum of growth we’ve experienced in recent times.”

Grace Bay Casino operational manager Kerem Deniz said: “Relax Gaming has earned a reputation as the go-to aggregator of exciting new content and we’re delighted to have them on board.

“We’re confident players will enjoy trying out their own slots too and are sure that the partnership will be beneficial for everyone involved.”