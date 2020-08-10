Skywind Group agrees deal to supply games to Dench platform

Casino games supplier Skywind Group has agreed a new partnership to provide its games and player engagement tools to iGaming platform provider Dench.

The deal will provide Dench’s licensees with access to Skywind’s portfolio of more than 300 games, including slots such as Royal Rings, Joker Goes Wild and Olympic Cash.

Skywind will also provide Dench with real-money arcade games such as FlyJet and Dragon Dozer, as well as its suite of branded games, which include The Magnificent Seven, Bloodsport, Rambo and The Last Kingdom..

“Dench is a great partner, who understands our passion for strong technological foundations for partner support,” said Skywind Group managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz. “We look forward to working together.”

Dench CEO and founder Dobromir Mitev commented: “Skywind slots are a great addition to our portfolio of premium providers and we are very eager to present them to our players and partners.

“The engagement tools and in-game features will be greatly appreciated and well-integrated in the promotional calendar we are about to announce across white-label and regulated operators.”