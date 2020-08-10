This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Skywind Group agrees deal to supply games to Dench platform

10th August 2020 1:06 pm GMT
Skywind Group
NetEnt

Casino games supplier Skywind Group has agreed a new partnership to provide its games and player engagement tools to iGaming platform provider Dench.

The deal will provide Dench’s licensees with access to Skywind’s portfolio of more than 300 games, including slots such as Royal Rings, Joker Goes Wild and Olympic Cash.

Skywind will also provide Dench with real-money arcade games such as FlyJet and Dragon Dozer, as well as its suite of branded games, which include The Magnificent Seven, Bloodsport, Rambo and The Last Kingdom..

“Dench is a great partner, who understands our passion for strong technological foundations for partner support,” said Skywind Group managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz. “We look forward to working together.”

Dench CEO and founder Dobromir Mitev commented: “Skywind slots are a great addition to our portfolio of premium providers and we are very eager to present them to our players and partners.

“The engagement tools and in-game features will be greatly appreciated and well-integrated in the promotional calendar we are about to announce across white-label and regulated operators.”

Related Tags
Casino Dench Skywind Group Slots
Related Videos
Related Articles

Skywind Group signs up Interwetten in latest supply deal

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Skywind, Push Gaming, Leander and more

Skywind Group agrees SuprNation content supply deal

Skywind Group agrees CasinoSecret content supply deal

Skywind launches new series of progressive jackpot slot games

Skywind Group continues Italian expansion with E-Play24 deal

Skywind Group agrees Betclic supply deal

Skywind Group enters Greece with Novibet deal

Skywind Group agrees content deal with Aspire Global

Skywind Group enters Belgian iGaming market

Skywind Group launches latest slot Respin King

GI Games Integrations: Skywind Group, Red Tiger, Authentic Gaming and more

Skywind Group to roll out slot portfolio with White Hat Gaming

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Inspired, Relax Gaming and Skywind

Skywind Group signs new content supply deal with BetConstruct

Skywind Group
Pragmatic Play
Evolution Gaming
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games