GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Skywind, Booongo and more

The latest platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence includes the likes of Pariplay, Skywind Group, Booongo, R. Franco, BF Games, NetGame Entertainment and Gamanza, among others.

Pariplay / Casino Davos

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has expanded its presence in the regulated Swiss iGaming market through a new partnership with Casino Davos’ online offering Casino777.ch.

The deal marks the second integration for Pariplay in the Swiss market, and includes games such as Dragons of the North, Wolf Riches and Mystery Fox.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Pariplay and the opportunity to offer their state-of-the-art casino games, which are hugely popular across regulated Europe, to our players via the Casino777.ch gaming site,” said Casino Davos online casino manager Léonard Huguenin. “We are eagerly awaiting the addition of even more Pariplay content to continue to boost our online offering and increase acquisition and retention.”

Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey said: “We are very happy with the progress we have been making in the Swiss regulated gaming market during the few short weeks following our ISO accreditation.

“Partnering with yet another market leader in Casino Davos and having the opportunity to feature our games on Casino777.ch greatly extends our reach, helping to progress our 2020 growth strategy as we continue to move quickly in extending our global footprint.”

Skywind Group

Skywind Group has signed new deals to integrate its portfolio of games with Spanish and Latin America-facing platform provider Tecnalis, as well as Romanian operator Princess Casino.

The integration with Technalis’ Alira platform includes games such as La Casa de Papel Classic, La Casa de Papel Deluxe and the upcoming El Príncipe game, as well as the Aztek Reel, Maya Millions, Super Lion and Big Buffalo slots.

“Tecnalis is a great partner for us, their complete iGaming solution makes it very attractive to many operators,” said Skywind managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz. “We are excited to begin this journey with them and increase our presence in the Spanish and Latin American markets.”

Tecnalis chief operations officer Alejandro Serrano Zaera said: “Skywind is a slot provider that has great potential thanks to the content and features it offers. I’m sure that our clients will find this collaboration very useful. We are happy to work alongside with the Skywind team.”

The integration with Princess Casino in Romania includes titles such as Wicked Flamingo, Super Lion, Joker’s Luck, Wicked 777 and Big Buffalo, alongside branded slots such as The Last Kingdom, Rambo, Bloodsport and The Magnificent Seven.

“Princess Casino is a great partner for us as they are a young and energetic operation,” said Shwartz. “They are on their path to growing their business in the Romanian market. We look forward to reaching both companies' goals. Here's for a fruitful journey together.”

Princess Casino CRM director Daniela Asaftei added: “We are delighted to bring Skywind to Romanian casino enthusiasts. With this collaboration, Princess Casino's players will be able to enjoy a series of jackpots and contests, as well as well-thought creative slots. We are very glad to work with this awarded team for many years to come.”

Booongo / Rush Street Interactive

Booongo has signed a deal to provide its games to Rush Street Interactive’s RushBet.co brand in Colombia, including titles such as Great Panda, Tiger’s Gold and Super Marble: Hold and Win.

As part of the deal, Booongo’s games will also be made available on Rush Street Interactive’s social gaming site in the US.

“Partnering with a highly regarded operator such as Rush Street Interactive, known for its high standards and integrity, further demonstrates the quality of our games here at Booongo,” said Booongo commercial director Sebastian Damian. “We are thrilled to be offering our popular slots and innovative engagement tools to Rushbet.co, here in Latin America where the regulated market in Colombia is thriving, as well as our debut in the US with social casino players.”

Omar Calvo, general manager of Rushbet.co Colombia, said: “Booongo has a fantastic reputation for delivering games of the highest quality within the LatAm market and we know the addition of its exciting portfolio will be welcomed by our players.

“Coupled with our own market-leading engagement tools, we envisage a long and prosperous relationship with the company as we look towards the future across the Americas.”

R. Franco / GAMING1

R. Franco Digital has agreed a content supply deal with GAMING1.

The deal gives GAMING1 customers access to R. Franco's portfolio of titles such as Time Lab, Fortune Jungle and Magic Jewels, while GAMING1’s catalogue of more than 120 games will be integrated with R Franco’s Spanish-facing brand Wanabet.

“Working alongside a company as well-established as GAMING1 is the perfect way to deliver our immersive range of games to a growing global client base,” said R. Franco Digital director Javier Sacristan. “Both companies share a strong land-based heritage with a proven track record for bringing operators into the online domain. We look forward to pooling our years of experience together to deliver one of the industry’s most efficient betting operations.”

GAMING1 general manager Sabri Tekaya commented: “Spain’s legendary gaming company needs no introduction, and we’re delighted to be signing a deal that will broaden both company’s international reach.

“Starting with our home market of Belgium, we plan to scale our shared operations together across Spain, Colombia and Malta – and I am fully confident that this will be the start of a long and productive business relationship.”

Tom Horn Gaming / GAMING1

Tom Horn Gaming has also sealed a deal to integrate its games with GAMING1, including popular titles 243 Crystal Fruit, Spinball, and latest releases Joker Reelz and the Secret of Ba.

“GAMING1 has been held in high esteem by the gaming industry and we’re delighted to deliver our content via their platform,” said Tom Horn Gaming CEO Ondrej Lapides. “The deal with GAMING1 is in line with our strategy to expand across regulated markets with leading players in the industry on the Belgian market.”

GAMING1 Malta managing director Sabri Tekaya added: “Tom Horn has demonstrated that it is a reliable and trustworthy partner that always seeks to meet its clients’ needs. They offer high-quality content and good coverage of regulated markets, which is exactly what we’re looking for in our partners to provide our customers with the best possible experience.”

BF Games / Betclic Group

BF Games is set to debut its games in Portugal after striking a deal with operator Betclic Group, with the rollout including popular titles Book of Gods, Stunning Hot, Bonnie & Clyde, Crystal Mania and Lucky Tropics.

“This is an important step for BF Games as we enter a new market together with the leading brand in the region,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru. “Together with Betclic we will hit the ground running in Portugal and offer our content to a new audience.

“This market entry is just the first step in our partnership with the Betclic Group and we look forward to working together to further grow our brand across several exciting regions.”

Betclic Group casino manager François Dogon said: “We are always looking for fresh and exciting content to add to our existing customer-centric brands and BF Games provides a varied games portfolio of traditional slot titles mixed with innovative games that we are certain will have a great appeal to our growing customer base.”

Salsa Technology / NetGame Entertainment

Salsa Technology has expanded its Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) through a new deal with NetGame Entertainment.

“NetGame Entertainment has curated a wonderful selection of casino titles and we cannot wait to welcome these to our GAP,” said Salsa Technology CEO Peter Nolte. “Our leading position in the LatAm market will enable NetGame to expand further into this incredibly exciting region.”

Netgame Entertainment head of business development Andrey Vajdyuk added: “Our partnership with Salsa Technology and their GAP presence is an excellent opportunity to expand NetGame’s presence in the LatAm market which is full of potential. We are pleased to sign a partnership with Salsa and are expecting years of valuable experience and achievements together.”

Playson / Sesame

Playson has secured a deal to launch its content with Bulgarian operator Sesame, including popular titles Pearl Beauty: Hold and Win, Solar Temple and Solar Queen, as well as its Funky Fruits portfolio and Timeless Fruit Slots series of games.

“Sesame is a well-respected operator in Bulgaria with highly promising commercial prospects, so we are delighted to have signed this agreement to launch our games with its new online casino,” said Playson sales director Blanka Homor. “With an immersive range of in-game mechanics, inviting themes and engagement tools, our portfolio will undoubtedly be a hit with its players.”

Sesame Online CEO Deyan Dimitrov added: “Playson is earning a deserved reputation as one of the most dynamic slot providers on today’s market, so we are delighted to partner with the exciting games studio.

“The addition of engaging content such as Playson’s will help us attract new customers by offering fresh and exciting gaming experiences to an ever-expanding fanbase.”

BtoBet / Global Bet

BtoBet has bolstered its virtual sports portfolio through a new partnership with Global Bet.

“Global Bet’s extensive virtual sports content add more value to BtoBet’s content portfolio, with their high-end visuals and life-like elements making the games amongst the most sought after virtual sports games,” said BtoBet chief marketing officer Sabrina Soldà.

Global Bet CEO Daniel Grabher said that through this strategic partnership, the supplier will be in the ideal position of delivering its tailored products to BtoBet’s partner portfolio in emerging markets, such as Latin America and Africa.

Gamanza / Betsson Group

Gamanza has agreed to launch its portfolio of games with operator Betsson Group through iSoftBet’s Game Aggregation Platform (GAP).

“To launch with a prestigious operator such as Betsson is a fantastic achievement for the team,” said Gamanza director of product and commercial activities Tim Lawrenson. “We fully expect the portfolio we are building to engage players in a wide variety of markets, so we are really excited for the launch.”

Habanero / SuperSport

Habanero has launched a range of its games with Croatian operator SuperSport, including Lucky Lucky, Wild Trucks and Hot Hot Fruit.

“Croatia is undoubtedly among the most exciting markets in Europe, so we are thrilled to go live with its best-known operator in SuperSport,” said Habanero European head of business development Arcangelo Lonoce. “The popular sportsbook has earned a deserved reputation for excellence, so our innovative catalogue of slots and table games fits perfectly with its unique offering.”

SuperSport online casino manager Tugomil Cerovečki said: “Habanero is becoming one of the most respected suppliers in our industry, boasting a consistently strong track-record with players from across the globe.

“We are delighted to have the provider on board and look forward to cultivating a long and productive commercial relationship.”

Endorphina / Universal Soft

Endorphina is expanding its presence in South America through an integration with Peruvian iGaming operator Universal Soft.

“We are delighted to have partnered with Endorphina, a team full of professionals with a portfolio of high quality and reliable games,” said Universal Soft CEO Henry Daniel Tapia Fernández. “Endorphina's games are becoming essential for every online platform and We are confident their games and gamification tools will exceed our customer's needs in Latin America.”

Endorphina sales manager Zdenek Llosa said: “This marks itself as another great step for Endorphina's expansion within the Latin American region, and we cannot be happier to have reached an agreement with Universal Soft.

“Their retail experience and strong understanding of the local market will be essential for our distribution and we are looking forward to having our latest releases like Chance Machine 100, The Rise of AI, Cash Tank and player's preference Football Superstar to be soon available in their platform.”