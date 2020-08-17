Ezugi ready to debut live dealer games in Lithuania

Evolution Gaming-owned Ezugi has become one of the first suppliers to launch live dealer games in Lithuania’s regulated iGaming market.

Ezugi’s live dealer games such as live blackjack, roulette and baccarat have been certified in Lithuania and will go live with several licensed operators over the coming weeks, with additional titles and variants set to be submitted for approval shortly.

“We are delighted to have secured certification and will complete several successful launches in the coming weeks with our key partners in Lithuania,” said Ezugi business development director Pang Goh. “The team has done an incredible job when it comes to ensuring our games meet the high standards set by the regulator making us confident of our ability to meet them.

“Obtaining approvals in regulated markets around the world is the driving force behind our growth strategy and the latest certification marks our arrival as the leading live dealer provider. We see huge potential in Lithuania and believe that live dealer will become a significant vertical in its own right as the market continues to grow and mature.”

The certification in Lithuania comes shortly after Ezugi secured approvals in the Isle of Man, Estonia and Bulgaria.

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading up 2.87 per cent at SEK624.60 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.