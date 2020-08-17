This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Ezugi ready to debut live dealer games in Lithuania

17th August 2020 7:26 am GMT
NetEnt

Evolution Gaming-owned Ezugi has become one of the first suppliers to launch live dealer games in Lithuania’s regulated iGaming market.

Ezugi’s live dealer games such as live blackjack, roulette and baccarat have been certified in Lithuania and will go live with several licensed operators over the coming weeks, with additional titles and variants set to be submitted for approval shortly.

“We are delighted to have secured certification and will complete several successful launches in the coming weeks with our key partners in Lithuania,” said Ezugi business development director Pang Goh. “The team has done an incredible job when it comes to ensuring our games meet the high standards set by the regulator making us confident of our ability to meet them.

“Obtaining approvals in regulated markets around the world is the driving force behind our growth strategy and the latest certification marks our arrival as the leading live dealer provider. We see huge potential in Lithuania and believe that live dealer will become a significant vertical in its own right as the market continues to grow and mature.”

The certification in Lithuania comes shortly after Ezugi secured approvals in the Isle of Man, Estonia and Bulgaria.

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading up 2.87 per cent at SEK624.60 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.

Related Tags
Evolution Gaming Ezugi Lithuania Live Casino
Related Videos
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi and more

Ezugi expands European footprint with new certifications

GI Games Round-up: Scientific Games, Playtech, High 5 Games and more

Evolution Gaming signs strategic US deal with Golden Nugget

GI Games Integrations: LiveG24, Swintt, Authentic Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Featuring NetEnt, Yggdrasil, Habanero and more

Evolution Gaming approved to launch live casino products in South Africa

Ezugi targets live casino expansion into new markets

EveryMatrix expands into game development with Spearhead Studios launch

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Ezugi, Microgaming and more

Evolution Gaming shares soar on Q2 revenue and profit growth

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Microgaming, Ezugi and more

Bede Gaming expands live casino offering with Authentic Gaming deal

GI Games Round-up: Quickspin, Ezugi, NetEnt, ORYX and more

Evolution Gaming snaps up rival live casino provider Ezugi

Greentube
Evolution Gaming
Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games