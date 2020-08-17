This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Svenska Spel shuts down Casino Cosmopol in Sundsvall

17th August 2020 8:42 am GMT
Swedish state-owned gaming operator Svenska Spel has been forced to close down one of its four land-based casinos in the country due to a lack of profitability.

The operator said that Casino Cosmopol in Sundsvall has been struggling with profitability for a number of years, with visitors declining over the past ten years, impacted by the sharp transition to online gaming and strict marketing rules associated with the business.

Without a sufficient customer base to continue running the casino, Svenska Spel confirmed that it will now close the venue, with 68 employees affected by the decision.

“It is a sad message to have to give to our talented employees,” said Svenska Spel president and CEO Patrik Hofbauer. “But we must adapt to prevailing market conditions. With a constantly declining customer base, the casino in Sundsvall is no longer profitable and it is unfortunately not commercially viable to continue to run the business.”

The Sundsvall casino was Sweden's first international casino when it opened back in 2001. Since then, Svenska Spel has opened further venues in Malmö, Gothenburg and Stockholm.

The company said that its three remaining venues would be unaffected by the decision.

