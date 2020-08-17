Design Works Gaming joins Relax Gaming B2B platform

Online casino provider Relax Gaming has expanded its Powered By platform with the addition of new content from Design Works Gaming (DWG).

The integration initially includes top-performing DWG titles such as Diamonds, Sapphires & Rubies, 10x Fortune and Tiger Palace.

“DWG is well known for delivering popular land-based and social casino content and we are excited to be assisting in bringing these classics to real-money gaming audiences through our market-leading aggregation platform,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “With proven success in other verticals we expect these new additions to perform well and generate the appeal that’s so important to our customers and the diversity of their portfolios.”

DWG president Troy Zurawski commented: “Joining Relax Gaming’s partnership programme marks a milestone in DWG’s distribution efforts by bringing our outstanding game content to its impressive roster of operating partners.

“We’re excited to work alongside Relax’s knowledgeable and dynamic team to distribute our content to new key markets and audiences around the globe.”