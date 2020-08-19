This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Relax Gaming set for launch of Money Train 2

19th August 2020 10:21 am GMT
NetEnt

Relax Gaming is set to roll out its biggest release of the year with the launch of Money Train 2.

The sequel to last year’s Money Train slot will be launched on 2 September, with even bigger win potential and a maximum payout of 50,000x stakes.

The four main characters of the game leave the Wild West behind and journey to a steam-punk inspired, post-apocalyptic world in the latest iteration, where players again encounter the Money Cart Bonus Round that made the original game one of Relax’s highest-earning titles to date. Other new features include Respins, which are triggered when two bonus symbols land anywhere on the reels.

During the feature, each bonus symbol displayed will reveal multipliers that are added together, and Respins are also awarded until a win is built up. The accumulated multiplier is then applied to the total, significantly boosting both the excitement level and winning potential outside the Bonus Round.

The Money Cart round sees the introduction of a new twist where an additional two reels can be unlocked if a reel is filled with symbols, in addition to the original multiplier and free spin action.

“From day one, Money Train was a strong hit and has continued to attract players to this day,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “Given this significant level of popularity, we saw huge potential in delivering a sequel that moved the dial even further in terms of engagement.

“Having listened intently to feedback from both players and operators, Money Train 2 delivers on every aspect, from the unique theme and experience-enhancing animations to the mechanics that make it a standout contender. It’s what a great sequel should be.”

