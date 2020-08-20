Playtech rolls out dedicated Live Roulette table for Betfair in Spain

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has launched a dedicated Live Roulette table for Flutter Entertainment’s Betfair brand in Spain.

Expanding its existing partnership in the market, Betfair.es will enlarge its live casino portfolio with a dedicated Live Roulette space in Playtech’s live studio in Spain, which is presented by native-speaking dealers and available 24/7.

The launch continues Playtech’s strategy of expansion in growing markets through localised and specialised content, and follows the recent roll out of its Spin & Win Live Roulette game with Flutter’s Pokerstars Casino in Spain.

“Betfair is a key partner for Playtech, not just in Spain, but globally,” said Playtech Live Casino managing director Edo Haitin. “We are very excited to be supporting the expansion of the Betfair.es live casino game portfolio with the launch of Live Roulette. We look forward to continuing to deliver industry-leading live casino content for Betfair.es and the rest of the group.”

Betfair.es casino commercial manager Martyn Denney commented: “Delivering a localised, brand-specific experience for our players is central to Betfair’s strategy across all markets, so the expansion of our Spanish live casino offering to now include dedicated content is a strategic step forward.

“The innovative technology and gameplay features supporting the new table will drive superior player experiences and facilitate further growth in the Live vertical. We’re very excited to see how our players engage with the new product moving forward.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading down 1.30 per cent at 350.50 pence per share in London Thursday morning, while shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading down by 1.07 per cent at 12,035.00 pence per share.