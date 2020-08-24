Microgaming pays out €14.2m to Lucky Casino player in Sweden

Gaming supplier Microgaming has paid out its biggest jackpot win in Sweden to a player on Glitnor Group’s Luckycasino.com.

Microgaming’s Mega Moolah progressive slot was hit for €14.2m last week, with the Lucky Casino player becoming the 8th millionaire to be made this year on Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network.

“From everyone at Lucky Casino, it is a historic moment - to be able to call our lucky winner and announce that the third largest euro jackpot win ever in Mega Moolah has gone to one of our customers in Sweden is something we could only dream of,” said Martin Sidenvall, casino director for Lucky Casino.

Microgaming director of games Andrew Booth commented: “Congratulations to Lucky Casino and their player on the tremendous win through Microgaming’s Mega Moolah. The win marks the largest euro jackpot win in Sweden through our progressive jackpot network.

“Mega Moolah continues to be a favourite among players worldwide, and we are thrilled to add even more progressive games to the jackpot and network this year.”