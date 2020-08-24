This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Microgaming pays out €14.2m to Lucky Casino player in Sweden

24th August 2020 6:51 am GMT
Microgaming
NetEnt

Gaming supplier Microgaming has paid out its biggest jackpot win in Sweden to a player on Glitnor Group’s Luckycasino.com.

Microgaming’s Mega Moolah progressive slot was hit for €14.2m last week, with the Lucky Casino player becoming the 8th millionaire to be made this year on Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network.

“From everyone at Lucky Casino, it is a historic moment - to be able to call our lucky winner and announce that the third largest euro jackpot win ever in Mega Moolah has gone to one of our customers in Sweden is something we could only dream of,” said Martin Sidenvall, casino director for Lucky Casino.

Microgaming director of games Andrew Booth commented: “Congratulations to Lucky Casino and their player on the tremendous win through Microgaming’s Mega Moolah. The win marks the largest euro jackpot win in Sweden through our progressive jackpot network.

“Mega Moolah continues to be a favourite among players worldwide, and we are thrilled to add even more progressive games to the jackpot and network this year.”

Related Tags
Casino Glitnor Group Lucky Casino Mega Moolah Microgaming Slots
Related Videos
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Yggdrasil, RubyPlay, Playson and more

Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network pays out more than €115m

Eyecon targets expansion via Microgaming platform launch

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, RubyPlay, Vibra Gaming and more

The future of conferences and expos post-Covid19

Microgaming adds Stakelogic to content aggregation platform

Microgaming enters esports with Unikrn partnership

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Nolimit City and more

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, SpinPlay, Gaming1 and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Evolution and more

Revitalising Bingo

Microgaming adds Neko Games to independent game studio roster

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Stakelogic, 4ThePlayer and more

Inspired Entertainment revenue grows to $52.3m in first quarter

Pragmatic Play
Evolution Gaming
Greentube
Skywind Group
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games