Relax Gaming prepares for Germany launch with Loewen Play deal

25th August 2020 9:49 am GMT
Relax Gaming is preparing to launch its casino content in Germany after teaming up with the country’s largest land-based casino operator Loewen Play.

With Germany’s iGaming market expected to open in 2021, the agreement will see Relax launch its portfolio of games on the operator’s new Loewen Play Fun online casino site, including popular titles Temple Tumble, Money Train and Snake Arena, alongside games from the supplier’s third-party studio partners.

“Loewen Play is at the top of Germany’s land-based casino industry and we are proud to be a part of the operator’s online journey at this exciting time for the market,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “From localised content to must-have slot titles, our portfolio has something to suit everyone and will make a valuable addition to Loewen Play’s offering as it continues to attract new customers.”

Loewen Play Digital managing director Tal Zamstein said: “Relax’s straight-forward approach to business and reliability make the company an ideal platform provider to partner with as we prepare to take Germany’s online sector by storm.

“With the variety of content on offer, its slot and casino games are sure to be a hit with players of all preferences and we’re looking forward to a seamless integration with the Relax platform.”

