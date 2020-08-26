This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Play partners BetMotion for Brazilian debut

26th August 2020 10:03 am GMT
Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play is set to debut its games in the Brazilian market for the first time through a new deal with operator BetMotion.

The agreement will allow BetMotion to offer the supplier’s full slots portfolio, including latest release Jungle Gorilla, as well as Pragmatic’s growing Megaways selection of games and popular John Hunter series.

The operator also gains access to Pragmatic Play’s growing collection of scratchcards and table games.

“BetMotion has an impressive reputation as one of the main operators in Brazil and we couldn’t be happier to partner with them as we enter a new territory,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin America Victor Arias. “We have hit the ground running since opening our Latin American hub and look forward to a swift launch through our single API integration.”

BetMotion chief marketing officer Alan Brincat said: “Pragmatic Play’s slot content is highly sought-after across the globe and we are delighted to be its first partner in Brazil.

“With impressive breadth to its portfolio, we look forward to bringing their products to the Brazilian market and enjoying a long and fruitful relationship.” 

BetMotion Brazil Casino Pragmatic Play Slots
