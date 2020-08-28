Evolution signs live casino deal with BetMGM brands across the US

Stockholm-listed supplier Evolution Gaming has signed an agreement to provide its live casino services to BetMGM, the US joint venture between MGM Resorts International and GVC Holdings.

The agreement will initially see a number of Evolution’s live table games and game show-style games made available to customers of BetMGM, as well as sister brands Borgata Online and PartyCasino, from Evolution’s live casino studio in New Jersey.

The deal will also extend the existing live games line-up delivered for BetMGM in New Jersey by Ezugi, which became part of Evolution Gaming in January 2019.

“BetMGM was formed with a very clear objective: to lead sports betting and online gaming in the United States,” said BetMGM vice president of gaming Matthew Sunderland. “As the undisputed leader and innovator in live casino services for digital gaming, Evolution is the perfect fit for us.

“Evolution offers everything we need to enable our brands to roll out an extremely rich, world-class online live gaming experience across the US and their new state launches roadmap is very much in accord with our own alongside building on our current leadership position in gaming in New Jersey.”

Following the New Jersey roll out, Evolution will work with BetMGM’s brands to help ensure that they are among the first to launch in Pennsylvania and Michigan, coinciding with the opening of Evolution’s new studios in the two states.

“We are honoured to have been chosen by BetMGM to be partners in the fast-developing US live gaming market,” said Evolution Gaming Malta CEO Johan Nordstrom. “This is a natural extension of our existing relationship with GVC Holdings’ brands.”

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.49 per cent higher at SEK651.20 per share in Stockholm Friday morning, while shares in GVC Holdings plc. (LSE:GVC) were trading 0.37 per cent lower at 816.80 pence per share in London.

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYQ:MGM) closed 3.73 per cent higher at $22.81 per share in New York Thursday.