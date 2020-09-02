This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Pragmatic Play rolls out live casino to BlueOcean Gaming

2nd September 2020 9:48 am GMT
Pragmatic Play
NetEnt

Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has rolled out its live casino content to BlueOcean Gaming’s GameHub platform.

The platform integration includes Pragmatic’s portfolio of live dealer products, including Roulette, Baccarat and Blackjack, as well as localised products and speed variants.

“BlueOcean Gaming has a fantastic reputation in the industry, and we’re delighted to be expanding our audience with the company,” said Pragmatic Play president Lena Yasir. “Our aim is to enhance the Pragmatic Play brand and deliver our innovative games to as many players as possible and we’re delighted to collaborate with the brand.”

BlueOcean Gaming CEO Dejan Jovic added: “Pragmatic Play’s state-of-the-art live casino product is one of the most popular on the market and will make a great addition to our diverse and vibrant offering.

“Providing our customers with the best gambling experience possible means incorporating the sector’s most innovative products, and we know our fans will be thrilled with this new offering.”

Related Tags
BlueOcean Gaming Live Casino Pragmatic Play
Related Videos
Related Articles

Bingo360: Affiliates predict lockdown players will stay

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Playtech, Greentube and more

Pragmatic Play partners BetMotion for Brazilian debut

PlayOJO partners Pragmatic Play for UK online bingo launch

Pragmatic Play releases The Dog House Megaways slot

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, Play’n GO and more

888 expands casino portfolio with Pragmatic Play

GI Games Round Up: Playtech, Scientific Games, Stakelogic and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, RubyPlay, Vibra Gaming and more

Pragmatic Solutions powers new CasinoDays.com brand

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Pragmatic Play, ThunderSpin and more

Pragmatic Play eyes African expansion with new continent manager

Pragmatic Play expands live casino portfolio with Mega Sic Bo launch

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Nolimit City and more

Oryx Gaming powers Game World’s iGaming debut in Romania

Every Matrix
Evolution Gaming
Skywind Group
Pragmatic Play
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic