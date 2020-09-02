Pragmatic Play rolls out live casino to BlueOcean Gaming

Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has rolled out its live casino content to BlueOcean Gaming’s GameHub platform.

The platform integration includes Pragmatic’s portfolio of live dealer products, including Roulette, Baccarat and Blackjack, as well as localised products and speed variants.

“BlueOcean Gaming has a fantastic reputation in the industry, and we’re delighted to be expanding our audience with the company,” said Pragmatic Play president Lena Yasir. “Our aim is to enhance the Pragmatic Play brand and deliver our innovative games to as many players as possible and we’re delighted to collaborate with the brand.”

BlueOcean Gaming CEO Dejan Jovic added: “Pragmatic Play’s state-of-the-art live casino product is one of the most popular on the market and will make a great addition to our diverse and vibrant offering.

“Providing our customers with the best gambling experience possible means incorporating the sector’s most innovative products, and we know our fans will be thrilled with this new offering.”