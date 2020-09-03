Greentube signs 4th deal in Spain with Casino Gran Madrid agreement

Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube has expanded its presence in Spain through a new deal with operator Casino Gran Madrid Online.

The agreement will see the supplier’s online adaptions of popular land-based titles such as Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady's Charm deluxe, Sizzling Hot deluxe, Lord of the Ocean and Mega Joker, go live on Casinogranmadridonline.es.

In addition to Novomatic’s classic slot games, Greentube will also introduce the first in a series of novelty jackpot games under the Diamond Link brand.

“Our games have proven very successful in the Spanish market, driven in parts by players already being familiar with our content from the land-based sector,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer. “Casino Gran Madrid Group is a leading operator in Spain and a long-standing partner to Novomatic and we are thrilled to extend that partnership to further fuel the growth of the operator’s online brand.”

The partnership strengthens Greentube’s presence in Spain with Casino Gran Madrid the 4th operator to launch its content in the country.

“Greentube’s games portfolio is packed with titles that are known worldwide for their innovative features and exciting game play,” said Casino Gran Madrid Online country manager José Félix Herreros. "This partnership will enable us to attract an even wider audience to our existing online offering and will ensure players keep coming back for more.”