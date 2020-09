Malta-based gaming supplier Stakelogic is expanding its game development capacity through the launch of a new partner programme.

The Greenlogic programme will allow external game studios to collaborate with Stakelogic to jointly create games that can be distributed to its operator partners.

External studios will be responsible for the game concept, game specifications, game play and assets, while Stakelogic will take charge of sales, marketing and distribution.

“The online gambling industry is growing rapidly, and so is the [...]