Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube continues to expand its presence in Lithuania’s regulated iGaming market, adding operator TOPsport as its latest client.

The supplier’s casino games are now available to TOPsport’s players, including popular titles Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe and Sizzling Hot deluxe.

“As the market leader in Lithuania, TOPsport is the perfect partner to expand our reach in the country and further increase our leading position in the Baltics,” said Greentube chief financial [...]