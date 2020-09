Malta-based online casino operator Casumo has launched its first Pay and Play brand Kazoom Casino.

Powered by Gaming Innovation Group, Kazoomcasino.com features more than 1,900 games and operates under a Maltese licence issued to Mill of Magic.

The online casino offers no-registration and quick withdrawals through its partnership and integration with Trustly.

“To differentiate in a crowded space, we put our focus on building a distinctive and dynamic brand that brings a new energy to the market and [...]