Hurricane Games first to join Stakelogic partner programme

UK-based games developer Hurricane Games has become the first studio to join Stakelogic’s newly established partner programme.

The Greenlogic programme allows Hurricane Games to develop game concepts, specifications, gameplay and assets, while Stakelogic assumes responsibility for technical aspects including game logic, certification, localisation, testing and distribution, and integration.

The games developed through the programme will be launched under the Stakelogic brand with Hurricane Games named as a development partner.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hurricane Games to our Greenlogic Programme and for it to be the first developer to leverage our innovative concept,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “One of the greatest challenges new and exciting developers face is game certification and distribution but with Greenlogic, they are able to leave that up to us and focus on what they do best.

“We look forward to collaborating on our first slot with Hurricane Games and distributing it to our operator and aggregator partners later in the year.”

Hurricane Games CEO Damion Warren said: “We have made incredible progress in a short space of time but to take the next step and truly establish ourselves as a leading studio we needed a platform with much greater exposure.

“Not only does the Greenlogic Programme provide this, but it also allows us to focus more on what we are good at which is designing highly entertaining slots while Stakelogic handles other aspects such as certification and integration. It really is a great programme and one we believe will help take our early success to the next level and beyond.”