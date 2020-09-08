This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Scientific Games seals Resorts Digital extension in New Jersey

8th September 2020 12:09 pm GMT
New York-listed Scientific Games has secured a multi-year extension to continue providing its iGaming solutions to Resorts Digital in New Jersey.

Resorts first partnered with Scientific Games in 2015 to utilise the supplier’ OpenGaming platform to deliver more than 500 slot games across the Resortscasino.com and Mohegansuncasino.com sites, as well as an extensive range of table games.

The extension will also see Resorts continue to use Scientific Games’ OpenPlatform player account management platform.

“Scientific Games has been an integral supplier for Resorts’ digital operations for a number of years, which helped make it a simple decision to maintain our successful partnership,” said Resorts Digital Gaming CEO Ed Andrewes. “The content provided seamlessly via OpenGaming plays a big part in making ResortsCasino.com one of New Jersey’s go-to online casinos.”

Jordan Levin, group CEO of digital for Scientific Games commented: “As one of the foremost operators in New Jersey, we are proud to extend our long-standing collaboration with Resorts.

“The renewal rubberstamps the strength of our working relationship and of our OpenGaming portfolio. We look forward to driving the partnership forward to ever higher levels and increased gains for both parties.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed up 0.73 per cent at $19.33 per share in New York Friday.

