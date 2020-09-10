Scientific Games and Gamesys launch MONOPOLY Casino in Spain

Scientific Games and Gamesys Group have joined forces to launch a new MONOPOLY-branded online casino in Spain.

Following the success of the MONOPOLY-branded casino site in the UK, which launched in 2015, Monopolycasino.es has now gone live in Spain’s regulated iGaming market.

The new site leverages well-known Hasbro branded games from Scientific Games, many of which have been localized for the Spanish market, including MONOPOLY Rising Riches and MONOPOLY Paradise Mansion.

Players will also have access to MONOPOLY Daily Free Parking, a free-to-play game that has been customized to feature some of Madrid’s most famous properties, as well as a range of slots, live casino and table games.

“We’re really excited to be working with Hasbro and Scientific Games once again, bringing the already successful MONOPOLY Casino to a new audience in Spain,” said Gamesys Group country manager for Spain Raul Ibanez.

“MONOPOLY is one of the most recognizable brands and continues to entertain players all over the world with new versions of casino games inspired by the classic board game. Together with Scientific Games, we’re taking the player experience to new heights with a truly localized offering for Spanish players.”

The launch markets the latest partnership between Gamesys and Scientific Games following last year’s launch of Rainbow Riches Casino in the UK.

It also marks the second Spanish operation for Gamesys, having already established a leading position with bingo-led brand Botemania.

“Combining the power of the MONOPOLY brand with the expertise of Gamesys is a no-brainer for us, and we can’t wait to build on the success we’ve already achieved together in the UK by extending our partnership into the Spanish market,” said Dylan Slaney, senior vice president of gaming at SG Digital.

“We’ve evolved the Hasbro brand in recent years by bringing fresh new gaming experiences that really resonate with players. We’re sure MONOPOLY Casino will be a big hit in Spain and look forward to working alongside Gamesys and Hasbro over the coming months.”

Shares in Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) were unchanged at 1,094.00 pence per share in London Thursday morning, while shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed up 2.08 per cent at $19.17 per share in New York Wednesday.