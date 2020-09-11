This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Touchstone Games joins Stakelogic slot development programme

11th September 2020 9:13 am GMT
UK-based Touchstone Games has become the second game development studio to join Stakelogic’s partner programme.

Touchstone Games will create slots in partnership with Stakelogic through the Greenlogic programme, with Giant’s Gold Megaways slated as the first title for release.

“I’d like to personally welcome Touchstone Games to our Greenlogic Programme, and look forward to collaborating with the studio on our first title together, Giant’s Gold Megaways,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “Touchstone is a fantastic developer and will bring a fresh look and feel to the games that we create together.

“The partnership will help Touchstone establish itself as a leading developer, while also allowing us to offer our partners innovative, fresh content with a difference.”

Touchstone Games chief product officer Julian Mudd said that the Greenlogic programme provides Touchstone with a huge opportunity to work with one of the biggest names in slot development to create truly unique content that will also raise the studio's profile among operators.

“We have already started work on Giant’s Gold Megaways and believe it has all the hallmarks of a true blockbuster slot,” he added. “The Stakelogic team has also been excellent when it comes to working with us to ensure the game delivers the best player experience when it launches later in the year.

“Greenlogic really is an excellent platform for smaller developers to showcase their skills and talents and to get their name and brand out there.”

