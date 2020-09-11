GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, EveryMatrix, Push Gaming and more

This week’s platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence includes the likes of 1X2 Network, Push Gaming, Wazdan, Gaming Corps, Habanero, Playson, Evoplay Entertainment and more.

1X2 Network / ComeOn

1X2 Network has launched games from its1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio subsidiaries with ComeOn Group, including titles such as Megaways Jack and Battle Maidens.

“ComeOn Group is a leading operator across Europe, and we are delighted to be rolling out our full suite of games across their brands including CherryCasino, SunMaker and SunnyPlayer brands,” said 1X2 Network chief commercial officer Kevin Reid.

“Our games take the fun factor to the max, while also offering players the chance to potentially win big. This gives them widespread appeal and is why they are now a must-have for operators targeting regulated markets around the world.

ComeOn Group head of casino Johan Olsen added: “Here at ComeOn Group, we are excited to be working closely with 1X2 Network as our newest partner. It feels great to be able to widen our game portfolio and continue to offer great games to our customers.”

Push Gaming / Rank Group

Push Gaming has further expanded its UK presence through an integration with Rank Group's online casino brands, rolling out titles such as Joker Troupe, Razor Shark and The Shadow Order.

“The Rank Group is one of the biggest names in the industry and we are delighted to have agreed a deal to supply them with a wealth of engaging games,” said Push Gaming CEO James Marshall. “Rank’s established sites within the United Kingdom and other regulated markets means we will be able to reach more players than ever with our high-quality slot offerings. It’s an exciting deal for us as we have a focus on continuing to grow our UK presence.”

Rank Group head of games Bhotesh Maheshwari said: “Push Gaming has created unique slot concepts over last couple of years. Their offering would be a great fit for our brands, and we look forward to serving these exciting and engaging games to our players.”

Wazdan / Betclic.pt

Wazdan has launched its games in Portugal’s regulated iGaming market following an integration with Betclic.pt, including titles such as 9 Lions, Larry the Leprechaun and Relic Hunters.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Wazdan, to offer their world-class games in Portugal,” said Betclic casino and poker executive Zoltan Rapp. “Wazdan and Betclic Group’s values are aligned, placing the customer at the heart of the business. Wazdan’s innovative slot games are popular with our players, and we look forward to offering their games to the Portuguese market.”

Wazdan head of sales Andrzej Hyla added: “Betclic is a leader in the Portuguese market, and we are proud to offer Wazdan games to their customers. Entering Portugal is an exciting prospect for Wazdan, and we look forward to developing an exciting offering for Betclic and our Portuguese players.”

Playson / Princess Casino

Playson has expanded its presence in Romania’s regulated iGaming market through an integration with newly launched operator Princess Casino.

“Signing a partnership with a rising star such as Princess Casino is a great opportunity to expand our Romanian reach,” said Playson business development manager Lars Kollind. “We’re thrilled to provide our latest operator partner with our popular games and engagement tools and look forward to working with them in the months and years to come.”

Princess Casino CRM Manager Daniela Asaftei said: “Making sure our customers have access to the best titles on the market is what we strive for here at Princess Casino. With hit slots such as Solar Queen and its well-established Timeless Fruits series, we know Playson’s portfolio is going to be hugely popular with our player base.”

BOSS. Gaming Solutions / Playson

Playson has also agreed a deal to integrate its games with BOSS. Gaming Solutions.

BOSS. Gaming Solutions CEO Jeff Letlat said: “We are beyond excited to be adding Playson to our collection of games suppliers and expanding our games library further with their excellent and varied offering.

“This collaboration further cements the commitment by BOSS. Gaming Solutions to provide the best possible entertainment destination online, allowing players to immediately enjoy the latest titles and most exciting gaming experiences.”

EveryMatrix / Gaming Corps

EveryMatrix has expanded its CasinoEngine platform with the addition of Swedish games developer Gaming Corps.

“I want to extend a warm welcome to Gaming Corps, we are happy to add another provider to the growing EveryMatrix online casino business,” said CasinoEngine chief operating officer Amund Stensland. “Gaming Corps is a new company with an interesting roadmap ahead and we look forward to being a part of that.”

Gaming Corps CEO Juha Kauppinen added: “It is truly exciting to enter into collaboration with a global player like EveryMatrix. I have appreciated our conversations leading up to finalizing this agreement, EveryMatrix is an ambitious company that we look forward to working with.

“We also think that this partnership holds possibilities to really establish a win-win relationship over time. At this time, our primary goal is to quickly get the technical integration in place, and together with EveryMatrix we have developed a strategy to ensure a smooth implementation.”

Habanero / Löwen Play Digital

Habanero has launched its content with Schleswig-Holstein licensed online casino Löwen Play Digital, including titles such as Scopa, Wild Trucks and Jellyfish Flow.

“Germany is an exciting market that we are thrilled to have launched in, and Löwen Play Digital was the ideal partner for us to go live with,” said Habanero European head of business development Arcangelo Lonoce.

“The market-leading retail operator’s new online venture is a project we are delighted to be involved with, and we feel confident that German-based players will thoroughly enjoy our absorbing games catalogue.”

Löwen Play managing director Paul Kase said: “Habanero’s premium quality product suite speaks for itself, so it’s great to have the studio’s hit games integrated with our new digital casino.

“We look forward to cultivating a mutually beneficial commercial relationship with the company as we continue to expand our exciting offering.”

Evoplay Entertainment / The Ear Platform

Evoplay Entertainment has agreed a deal to integrate its content with Italian-facing platform provider The Ear Platform.

“We are thrilled to be entering a market as dynamic as Italy, and are very happy to be partnering with The Ear Platform for our highly anticipated national debut,” said Evoplay Entertainment chief business development officer Vladimir Malakchi. “Equally, the company’s decision to team up with us for its first commercial venture in Italy exemplifies the outstanding reputation of our unique portfolio – and we look forward to a successful relationship.”

The Ear Platform commercial director Andrei Siomlea added: “Evoplay Entertainment’s groundbreaking suite of gaming titles makes it the perfect studio for us to enter Italy alongside. The supplier’s pioneering content offering stands out from the crowd in a competitive marketplace, so we have no doubt that this partnership will be highly productive. We’re sure its content will be a real hit.”

QTech Games / Slotmill

QTech Games has expanded its platform through a new integration with Stockholm-based supplier Slotmill, developer of the newly released Templar Treasures game.

“We’re committed to rolling out high-quality content that drives revenue for our partners,” said QTech Games chief commercial officer Ulf Norder. “So, this deal with Slotmill extends our impressive sequential pipeline for 2020.

“In today’s marketplace, only premium games of the highest standard separate you from the crowd, so we’re delighted to see how Slotmill has fulfilled this demand. That means stunning graphics, coupled to the latest maths models for improved gameplay and high-variance volatility where required.”

Slotmill founder Johan Öhman added: “We’re reinvigorating the slots space with deeper gaming experiences. Teaming up with QTech represents a fantastic opportunity to strengthen our product distribution across emerging territories and deliver our great games to a range of top-tier partners. We can’t wait to see how they connect with new audiences, and we will expand this partnership over the months ahead.

“In an era of customisation, QTech Games is truly embracing their brand promise of tailoring top-class content for different cultures. This is what keeps them at the cutting edge of relevance for all kinds of players in the melting-pot of Asia and beyond.”

Oryx Gaming / SpinArena

Bragg Gaming’s Oryx Gaming has signed a deal to launch its content with Ously Games’ B2C social casino site SpinArena.

“Ously offers a unique product with an ever-increasing global following and this deal will ensure we reach a new player demographic born out of the social casino segment,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij.

Ously Games chief marketing officer Jochen Martinez said: “Our new social casino brand continues to grow in popularity and we are thrilled to announce this partnership. Oryx has an amazing track record of providing the best games on the market and via a single integration we will be able to significantly enhance our offering and create even better player experiences for our customers.”

Vermantia / Sisal

Vermantia has launched its portfolio of virtual racing content with operator Sisal, including a daily schedule of horse racing from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, India and South Africa.

“With the Palinsesto Complementare in Italy, there are no longer restrictions on screening international horse racing content from abroad, and Sisal spotted player demand for that content quickly,” said Vermantia chief operating officer George Fotopoulos. “Thanks to our A-TV channel, Italian players have now access to a wide range of premium global racing.

“The real sweet spot for customer engagement now more than ever is good quality data, readily available betting markets and top-quality live racing pictures from across the globe. This ensures a welcome boost to the Italian market.”