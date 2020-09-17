Digital Gaming Corporation makes US debut in New Jersey with BetMGM

UK-based slot developer Digital Gaming Corporation (DGC) has made its US debut in New Jersey through a launch with BetMGM, the joint venture between MGM Resorts and GVC Holdings.

Following a successful integration with DGC’s RGS platform, players at Borgata Casino, BetMGM and Party Casino now have access to casino content from DGC’s portfolio, including popular titles 9 Masks of Fire and Ancient Fortunes: Zeus.

DGC chief commercial officer B2B, Neill Whyte, said that the move into the New Jersey market marks the first major milestone in the company’s US growth strategy.

“As we embark on the regulated US iGaming market, we’re delighted to have such an esteemed partner on board from day one,” said Whyte, who previously worked at Microgaming for a number of years. “Bringing our games to players in New Jersey is just the first of many strategic moves to come, and we look forward to working closely with BetMGM as our ambitious expansion plans play out.”

BetMGM vice president of gaming Matthew Sunderland added: “We are thrilled to have strengthened our offering with DGC’s world-class gaming content, bringing our players a wide range of exciting mobile-optimized entertainment experiences which further solidifies our leadership position in gaming in New Jersey.”