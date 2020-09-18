NetEnt expands US presence to West Virginia with BetMGM

Stockholm-listed casino supplier NetEnt is expanding its presence in the United States through a new deal to provide online casino games to BetMGM in West Virginia.

BetMGM, the online joint venture between MGM Resorts and GVC Holdings, will benefit from a selection of NetEnt titles in the newly regulated West Virginia market, which opened in July.

The West Virginia rollout follows the award of a temporary license to NetEnt, adding to its existing US operations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“BetMGM’s rapid success in the US has been impressive and shows no signs of slowing down, making this a significant deal for our company as we continue to expand across the country,” said Brian Kraft, NetEnt Vice President Commercial, Americas.

“Thanks to the strong performance of our games locally, the US is now a major revenue driver for NetEnt and we look forward to working with BetMGM to accelerate growth of both our businesses.”

Matthew Sunderland, VP Gaming at BetMGM, commented: “We have already seen great success with NetEnt content in New Jersey. Their team really understand what appeals to gaming customers and I am positive this will serve as a major advantage as we strengthen our existing casino offering in West Virginia.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET-B) were trading 3.36 per cent higher at SEK77.00 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.