Evolution Gaming agrees reseller deal for African expansion

Stockholm-listed live dealer specialist Evolution Gaming has signed a reseller agreement with Turfsport, a leading sports betting supplier to bookmakers in South Africa.

The deal was agreed with Evolution Services South Africa, a joint project set up by Evolution Gaming and subsidiary Ezugi, to expand its live casino services in Africa across both retail and online channels.

Final integration of the new service is currently being completed for Turfsport’s new online platform and will be followed by a feed integration into Turfsport’s retail platform.

The integration will provide Turfsport’s operator partners with Evolution and Ezugi games including Mega Ball, Crazy Time and Lightning Roulette, as well as popular live roulette, blackjack and baccarat titles.

“With our 35-plus year history in the African iGaming industry we have a great deal of experience in turning new and existing operators into successful market leaders,” said Turfsport managing director Velasen Naidoo. “We are confident that the rich mix of live dealer games and retail betting games from Ezugi and Evolution will be a very significant and exciting attraction for operators and players alike.”

Evolution Services CEO Dean Finder commented:: “We are enormously excited by the potential of the Turfsport agreement. Our live dealer solutions and retail games portfolio is extremely complementary to Turfsport’s existing wagering software for sports, horse racing, numbers and more.”

In related news, Evolution Services this week extended its partnership with South African bookmaker Hollywoodbets to include the exclusive provision of Ezugi’s live dealer games developed specifically for its Indian customers.

The new suite of Ezugi-developed Indian live dealer games includes the popular card game Andar Bahar, the poker variants Teen Patti and Bet on Teen Patti, and new card game Lucky 7.

“We’ve been met with a fantastic response from our online players and the strong revenue growth generated by our launch of Ezugi and Evolution Live Dealer games at hollywoodbets.net earlier this year,” said Hollywoodbets betting operations manager Dermot O’Connell.

“The four new Indian games are being added to meet player demand from Indian players living in South Africa, who are a very important part of our customer base. Many of those players are resident in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, a city close to our hearts as it was where we opened our very first retail branch in 2000.”

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading up 1.99 per cent at SEK594.40 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.