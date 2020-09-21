This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Gaming Innovation Group enters Hungary with Casino Win

21st September 2020 9:39 am GMT
Gaming Innovation Group
NetEnt

Oslo-listed iGaming technology provider Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has secured a long-term contract to power a new digital platform for Hungarian land-based casino operator Casino Win.

GiG will provide its platform, front-end development and managed services to take Casino Win online in Hungary’s regulated iGaming market.

“Gaming Innovation Group is known in the iGaming industry as a reliable and trustful company with a history of success working with land-based operators like ourselves,” said Casino Win managing director Zsolt Kruppa. “We are pleased to have them supporting our digital transformation and online player acquisition strategy as we expand into the regulated Hungarian online market.

“We believe that by joining our efforts we can transfer the feel and look of our casino’s into an online offering that both caters for our current players as well as attracts new ones. We are looking forward to a long lasting and mutually beneficial partnership.”

Online licenses in Hungary are currently only available to land-based operators, with Casino Win operating three venues across the country.

The agreement covers an initial three year term and is based on a combination of fixed fees and revenue share, with the online casino expected to go live during the first half of next year.

“We are very pleased to move into the regulated Hungarian market supporting Casino Wins expansion into online,” said GiG chief executive Richard Brown. “They have a proven track record of success and have some of the market-leading land-based operations.

“We believe that this, in conjunction with GiG’s tailored online offering, will lead to further success for the companies while providing Casino Win’s customer base a seamless, high quality retail and digital experience.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) were trading 0.13 per cent lower at NOK7.89 per share in Oslo Monday morning.

Related Tags
Casino Win Gaming Innovation Group Hungary Online Gaming
Related Videos
Related Articles

GVC joins as founding member of All-In Diversity Project

The story of PokerStars and its Hot 50 stars

The story of PokerStars and its Hot 50 stars

Scientific Games pilots new instant ticket vending machines in Germany

Betgenius and Gaming Innovation Group to offer complete sportsbook solution

Casumo launches new GiG-powered brand Kazoom Casino

New Zealand’s SkyCity enjoys first contributions from online launch

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

PGA Tour signs up PointsBet as an official betting operator

Cordish Gaming launches PlayLive! online casino in Pennsylvania

Evolution Gaming expands US presence with PointsBet deal

Gaming Innovation Group posts Q2 revenue growth of 47%

Gaming Innovation Group to power Grupo Slots online in Argentina

Gaming Innovation Group to power new Casumo brand

Rush Street Interactive set to go public on NYSE

Pragmatic Play
Pragmatic Play
Every Matrix
Skywind
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic