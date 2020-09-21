Gaming Innovation Group enters Hungary with Casino Win

Oslo-listed iGaming technology provider Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has secured a long-term contract to power a new digital platform for Hungarian land-based casino operator Casino Win.

GiG will provide its platform, front-end development and managed services to take Casino Win online in Hungary’s regulated iGaming market.

“Gaming Innovation Group is known in the iGaming industry as a reliable and trustful company with a history of success working with land-based operators like ourselves,” said Casino Win managing director Zsolt Kruppa. “We are pleased to have them supporting our digital transformation and online player acquisition strategy as we expand into the regulated Hungarian online market.

“We believe that by joining our efforts we can transfer the feel and look of our casino’s into an online offering that both caters for our current players as well as attracts new ones. We are looking forward to a long lasting and mutually beneficial partnership.”

Online licenses in Hungary are currently only available to land-based operators, with Casino Win operating three venues across the country.

The agreement covers an initial three year term and is based on a combination of fixed fees and revenue share, with the online casino expected to go live during the first half of next year.

“We are very pleased to move into the regulated Hungarian market supporting Casino Wins expansion into online,” said GiG chief executive Richard Brown. “They have a proven track record of success and have some of the market-leading land-based operations.

“We believe that this, in conjunction with GiG’s tailored online offering, will lead to further success for the companies while providing Casino Win’s customer base a seamless, high quality retail and digital experience.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) were trading 0.13 per cent lower at NOK7.89 per share in Oslo Monday morning.