Stakelogic adds slot developer Jelly as latest partner

Stakelogic has announced the addition of newly established slot developer Jelly to its partner programme.

Jelly becomes the third studio to sign up to the Greenlogic platform, alongside the likes of Touchstone Games and Hurricane Games.

“Since launching our Greenlogic programme back in August we have had tremendous engagement from up and coming developers such as Jelly looking to collaborate with us on some truly amazing games and also raise their profile in the industry,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “Compliance, distribution and integration with operators and aggregators can be a huge challenge for smaller developers and can be a major roadblock to getting their games out there. Greenlogic allows them to overcome this and focus on what they do best.

“Jelly is an amazing developer and we can’t wait to launch our first collaboration to our operator partners in the coming weeks. It’s an awesome game and has all the hallmarks of a chart-topping title.”

Jelly marketing lead Victoria Newbolt said: “We are extremely proud and excited to be one of the first game developers to join Stakelogic’s Greenlogic Programme. We are putting the finishing touches to our first bespoke game under the partnership and can’t wait to show it to the world.

“We see great potential in this partnership and regard joining forces with Stakelogic as an important milestone for Jelly. The Greenlogic Programme allows us to focus on the skills that will differentiate us in the market.”