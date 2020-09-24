Gaming Innovation Group to power Tipwin’s new online casino

Oslo-listed Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has secured a long-term agreement to power a new online casino offering for retail and online sportsbook operator Tipwin.

Tipwin will integrate GiG's casino platform technology into its newly redeveloped sportsbook platform, in anticipation of the national regulation of online casino and sports betting in Germany next year.

The online casino is expected to go live during the final quarter of the year, with the initial three-year deal based on a revenue share model and expected to make a positive contribution to GiG's revenue from 2021 onwards.

“Integrating GiG's leading casino technology into our next generation proprietary sports betting platform will allow Tipwin to round up its overall iGaming product portfolio,” said Tipwin CEO Ivica Batinic. “During the last nine years Tipwin successfully built up its land-based business throughout Europe, and is now one of the fastest growing sportsbook operators in Europe with a strong technology portfolio including our proprietary hardware for sports betting shops.

“Partnering with GiG in the area of casino technologies will complete our online products and help offer an unmatched 360 degree online and retail product portfolio to our customers and partners.”

GiG chief executive Richard Brown commented: “We are delighted to have partnered with Tipwin for the provision of our iGaming platform and casino offering. Tipwin has been a successful retail sportsbook operator for over nine years and we look forward to supporting them in their expansion into the online casino space.

“We see strong potential in linking up with a brand with a large existing retail customer base and anticipate further growth in the number of casino customers in the German market post regulation in 2021, therefore partnering with an existing retail offering will enable further capture of the expected transition of customers from land based to online gaming.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) were trading 3.08 per cent higher at NOK8.04 per share in Oslo Thursday morning.