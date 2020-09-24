This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Gaming Innovation Group to power Tipwin’s new online casino

24th September 2020 9:57 am GMT
Gaming Innovation Group
NetEnt

Oslo-listed Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has secured a long-term agreement to power a new online casino offering for retail and online sportsbook operator Tipwin.

Tipwin will integrate GiG's casino platform technology into its newly redeveloped sportsbook platform, in anticipation of the national regulation of online casino and sports betting in Germany next year.

The online casino is expected to go live during the final quarter of the year, with the initial three-year deal based on a revenue share model and expected to make a positive contribution to GiG's revenue from 2021 onwards.

“Integrating GiG's leading casino technology into our next generation proprietary sports betting platform will allow Tipwin to round up its overall iGaming product portfolio,” said Tipwin CEO Ivica Batinic. “During the last nine years Tipwin successfully built up its land-based business throughout Europe, and is now one of the fastest growing sportsbook operators in Europe with a strong technology portfolio including our proprietary hardware for sports betting shops.

“Partnering with GiG in the area of casino technologies will complete our online products and help offer an unmatched 360 degree online and retail product portfolio to our customers and partners.”

GiG chief executive Richard Brown commented: “We are delighted to have partnered with Tipwin for the provision of our iGaming platform and casino offering. Tipwin has been a successful retail sportsbook operator for over nine years and we look forward to supporting them in their expansion into the online casino space.

“We see strong potential in linking up with a brand with a large existing retail customer base and anticipate further growth in the number of casino customers in the German market post regulation in 2021, therefore  partnering with an existing retail offering will enable further capture of the expected transition of customers from land based to online gaming.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) were trading 3.08 per cent higher at NOK8.04 per share in Oslo Thursday morning.

Related Tags
Casino Gaming Innovation Group Germany Tipwin
Related Videos
Related Articles

Gaming Innovation Group enters Hungary with Casino Win

Sportsbet.io signs up as Arsenal’s new official betting partner

GVC joins as founding member of All-In Diversity Project

The story of PokerStars and its Hot 50 stars

The story of PokerStars and its Hot 50 stars

Scientific Games pilots new instant ticket vending machines in Germany

Betgenius and Gaming Innovation Group to offer complete sportsbook solution

Casumo launches new GiG-powered brand Kazoom Casino

New Zealand’s SkyCity enjoys first contributions from online launch

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

PGA Tour signs up PointsBet as an official betting operator

Cordish Gaming launches PlayLive! online casino in Pennsylvania

Evolution Gaming expands US presence with PointsBet deal

Gaming Innovation Group posts Q2 revenue growth of 47%

Gaming Innovation Group to power Grupo Slots online in Argentina

Skywind
Greentube
EveryMatrix
Hot 50
Pragmatic Play
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic