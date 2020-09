The UK land-based casino sector has called on the government to extend the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to protect jobs as venues once again face restrictions due to COVID-19.

Casinos have urged Chancellor Rishi Sunak to deliver an urgent government rescue package to save up to 14,000 jobs which are now at risk due to the latest restrictions in the UK, which force hospitality and leisure venues to close at 10pm.

With the Chancellor due to set [...]