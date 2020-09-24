Playtech expands US presence with BetMGM casino deal

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has expanded its presence in the regulated New Jersey iGaming market with the rollout of its online casino solution to BetMGM.

This gives BetMGM, Borgata and PartyCasino players in New Jersey access to Playtech’s broad portfolio of games, with the supplier also agreeing to provide its casino to BetMGM in further US states in the future.

The rollout with BetMGM follows Playtech’s launch in New Jersey with bet365 last month.

“We are delighted to launch with leading operator BetMGM in New Jersey. This is the exciting first step in our partnership which will see us launch in further states with BetMGM across its industry leading portfolio of brands as it expands on its US leadership,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad.

“Starting in New Jersey, for the first time our award winning casino offering is now available across BetMGM, Borgata Online and PartyCasino NJ. This strategic deal demonstrates the strength of Playtech’s US proposition and the appeal of our gaming offering in the region as we continue to launch our pipeline of new US licensees.”

Matthew Sunderland, BetMGM VP of Gaming, added: “Our online casino customers in New Jersey will now be able to enjoy casino games from one of the world’s leading suppliers of gambling software. This launch continues to build on our current leadership position in Gaming in New Jersey and we look forward to continue collaborating with Playtech as more states in the US legalize online casino gaming.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.73 per cent lower at 351.60 pence per share in London Thursday morning.