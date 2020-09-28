Relax Gaming expands UK presence with Paddy Power and Betfair

Casino games provider Relax Gaming has significantly expanded its presence in the UK market through the launch of content with Flutter Entertainment’s Paddy Power and Betfair brands.

The integration has seen top performing games from Relax’s in-house portfolio made available to the two brands, including Money Train, Temple Tumble, Snake Arena and its recently launched record-breaking hit Money Train 2.

In addition, a wide range of content from Relax’s third-party studios have gone live with the brands.

“The strategic value this deal provides in boosting our market penetration in the UK is second to none and underlines the appeal of our proposition among the industry’s biggest brands,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola.

“Given the UK’s leading position on the global stage we expect the partnership will serve as a springboard to further growth across Europe and boost brand awareness of Relax Gaming with a range of new audiences.”

Paddy Power Betfair gaming director of product Ian Gallagher said: “Paddy Power Betfair is proud to lead the way with an exclusive selection of online casino games. We strive to create a world-class gaming experience for players and it’s important that we continue to seek out the best gaming studios to improve our ever-growing game offerings.

“We are excited about our new partnership with Relax Gaming and we are continuously incorporating more and more of their games into our portfolio for both Betfair and Paddy Power players.”

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.43 per cent lower at 12,625.00 pence per share in London Monday morning.