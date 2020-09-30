This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

ReelPlay latest to join Yggdrasil’s YG Masters programme

30th September 2020 7:55 am GMT
Red Tiger

Sydney-based slots developer ReelPlay is looking to further expand its market reach by joining Yggdrasil’s YG Masters programme.

ReelPlay will utilise Yggdrasil’s technology, including its Game Adaptation Tools & Interface (GATI), to accelerate its slot development capabilities and benefit from increased global distribution.

As part of the deal, ReelPlay’s portfolio of slots will be made available through the YG Masters programme, including its Infinity Reels series of games, as well as Atlantis Megaways and Giza Infinity Reels.

“I’m thrilled to announce that ReelPlay have signed up to extend their reach in the market by offering their fantastic games through the YG Masters programme, using our groundbreaking GATI technology,” said Yggdrasil head of partner programs Stuart McCarthy. “At Yggdrasil we hold ReelPlay in high regard for their innovation, quality and ability to deliver brilliant and engaging games. We look forward to growing this partnership over the years to come.”

ReelPlay chief commercial officer David Johnson added: “We’re delighted to partner with Yggdrasil. We have experienced a swift integration process via Yggdrasil’s GATI technology and anticipate a host of new operator partnerships able to enjoy ReelPlay games combined with Yggdrasil’s well-known CRM tools.”

Related Tags
Casino ReelPlay Slots Yggdrasil YGS Masters
Related Videos
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Stakelogic, Playzido and more

Relax Gaming signs content supply deal with Tipobet365

GameCo unveils new iGaming focused B2B brand

Live 5 secures licensing rights for ReelPlay’s Infinity Reels mechanic

The future of conferences and expos post-Covid19

888 expands offering with Playzido

Scientific Games to launch ReelPlay content in New Jersey with Golden Nugget

Relax Gaming secures IP rights to ReelPlay’s Infinity Reels

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Play’n GO, ReelPlay and more

GI Games Integrations: Push Gaming, G.Games, Playzido and more

Relax Gaming seals landmark supply deal with Veikkaus

Relax Gaming widens scope of ReelPlay partnership

888 adds Pragmatic Play to casino portfolio

Relax Gaming adds ReelPlay games to casino platform

GI Games Round-up: Playson, Pollard Banknote, ReelPlay and more

Skywind
EveryMatrix
Greentube
Pragmatic Play
Hot 50
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games