ReelPlay latest to join Yggdrasil’s YG Masters programme

Sydney-based slots developer ReelPlay is looking to further expand its market reach by joining Yggdrasil’s YG Masters programme.

ReelPlay will utilise Yggdrasil’s technology, including its Game Adaptation Tools & Interface (GATI), to accelerate its slot development capabilities and benefit from increased global distribution.

As part of the deal, ReelPlay’s portfolio of slots will be made available through the YG Masters programme, including its Infinity Reels series of games, as well as Atlantis Megaways and Giza Infinity Reels.

“I’m thrilled to announce that ReelPlay have signed up to extend their reach in the market by offering their fantastic games through the YG Masters programme, using our groundbreaking GATI technology,” said Yggdrasil head of partner programs Stuart McCarthy. “At Yggdrasil we hold ReelPlay in high regard for their innovation, quality and ability to deliver brilliant and engaging games. We look forward to growing this partnership over the years to come.”

ReelPlay chief commercial officer David Johnson added: “We’re delighted to partner with Yggdrasil. We have experienced a swift integration process via Yggdrasil’s GATI technology and anticipate a host of new operator partnerships able to enjoy ReelPlay games combined with Yggdrasil’s well-known CRM tools.”