Yggdrasil expands YG Masters programme with Jelly addition

Casino games supplier Yggdrasil has added newly established games studio Jelly to its YG Masters programme.

Jelly will have access to Yggdrasil’s GATI technology as it looks to design, develop and distribute high quality content using Yggdrasil’s global network, technology, promotional tools and industry expertise.

“Our YG Masters programme powered by GATI has been a great success, with our partners’ content being received extremely well all over the world,” said Yggdrasil head of partner programs Stuart McCarthy. “The addition of Jelly, with their mobile-first content, is something we are very excited about and we are looking forward to working closely with them to help them realise their business goals.”

Jelly marketing lead Victoria Newbolt said: “Yggdrasil is selective about the game developers they work with, so being invited to join the YG Masters programme is a testament to the up-and-coming talent within our business.

“We are delighted to sign with Yggdrasil as we share a common vision to raising the bar in terms of quality, variety, and entertainment in mobile gaming. We look forward to a great working relationship, and to access their unique standardized GATI technology for accessing global markets.”

Jelly also recently signed up to Stakelogic's partner programme, Greenlogic.