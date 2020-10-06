Gaming Innovation Group signs Irish online casino deal

Oslo-listed technology supplier Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has agreed a deal to launch a new online casino for Irish land-based casino operator Coastline Gaming.

The new site is expected to launch before the end of the year under the Slotbox brand using GiG’s omnichannel solution, which will give online and retail customers a single point of registration, as well as a shared wallet and loyalty programme.

Slotbox was founded by Dublin-based Coastline Gaming, which operates eight locations across the country.

The agreement with GiG is based on a combination of fixed fees and revenue share structure, and is expected to make a positive contribution to GiG's revenues from 2021 onwards.

“At Slotbox, we are focused on building loyalty and value with our customers through a combination of excellent digital products, operational excellence, technological leadership and great service,” said Slotbox head of marketing John Doyle. “With our customer-first approach, we became Ireland's most popular casino chain. We look forward to continuing to innovate and build on that success with GiG, and deliver a first-class omnichannel experience for our players.”

Richard Brown, chief executive of GiG, commented: “Partnering with Slotbox, which has extensive experience and presence across the Irish retail casino gaming market, provides a great opportunity to both parties.

“We look forward to delivering their online solution and omnichannel experience to their customers. I am confident that the two companies' alignment in player first focus will drive a top class product and further enhance GiG's track record of extending land-based gaming operations online.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (OSL:GIG) were trading 3.79 per cent higher at NOK7.94 per share in Oslo Tuesday morning.