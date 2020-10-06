Codere partners Pariplay in Spain and Latin America

Aspire Global-owned games developer and aggregator Pariplay has expanded its presence in Spain and Latin America through a new agreement with Codere Online.

The deal will see Pariplay provide its Fusion platform and casino content to Codere’s licensed iGaming sites in Mexico, Colombia and Spain, with Codere becoming one of the first operators in Colombia to launch Pariplay’s games.

“We’re thrilled about this deal with Pariplay as its industry leading games portfolio is exactly what we need to provide our market-specific brands and their players with a more segmented content offering,” said Codere Online chief operating officer Moshe Edree. “Launching the partnership by using their cutting-edge Fusion aggregation platform in the Spanish market will help us to enhance our customer centricity and innovation, further amplifying our standing as a market leader.”

Christine Lewis, Pariplay’s recently appointed chief commercial officer and manager director Malta, added: “We’re delighted to partner with a ground-breaking operator like Codere Online, which possesses a multi-market caliber that makes it a great strategic fit for our business.

“Aligning ourselves with Codere’s innovative approach and having our content offered on their various gaming sites, will drive an exciting collaboration that promotes expansion across a collection of emerging regulated markets.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading down 1.86 per cent at SEK37.00 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning, while shares in Codere SA (MCE:CDR) were trading 9.74 per cent lower at €1.13 per share in Madrid.