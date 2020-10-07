This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Pragmatic Solutions enhances platform with BlueRibbon partnership

7th October 2020 7:46 am GMT
Red Tiger

Pragmatic Solutions has enhanced its iGaming platform with new cross-content jackpot promotions from BlueRibbon.

The partnership will allow Pragmatic Solutions, sister-company to content provider Pragmatic Play, to integrate BlueRibbon’s player engagement software with its platform, providing operator partners with the ability to create bespoke, content-agnostic jackpots across regulated markets.

“We are always looking to integrate the leading and most innovative content and service providers to our platform,” said Pragmatic Solutions CEO Ashley Lang. “The BlueRibbon jackpot software provides flexibility for our clients to enhance their promotional campaigns and increase player engagement.

“Today’s casino operators invest heavily in customer acquisition and look for every advantage to improve conversion, retention, engagement, and player lifetime value. It is our goal to deliver the technology to allow our clients to outperform their competition. Our integration with BlueRibbon is another example of this commitment to our customers.”

BlueRibbon co-founder and CEO Amir Askarov commented: “Pragmatic Solutions is an important integration for BlueRibbon. The network of operators whose businesses run on the Pragmatic Solutions iGaming platform is rapidly growing and by being preintegrated we will be able to offer our custom-built marketing solutions to more of today’s leading operators faster.

“As like-minded partners, we look forward to supporting Pragmatic Solutions customers through our products.”

Related Tags
Bingo BlueRibbon Casino Jackpot Marketing Pragmatic Solutions Slots
Related Videos
Related Articles

Pragmatic Solutions powers new CasinoDays.com brand

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Pragmatic Play, ThunderSpin and more

Pragmatic Solutions appoints Ashley Lang as new CEO

GI Games Integrations: Hacksaw Gaming, LiveG24, Booming Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Skywind Group, Relax Gaming, Greentube and more

GI Games Integrations: Featuring NetEnt, Yggdrasil, Habanero and more

GI Games Round-up: SG Digital, Golden Rock Studios and more

The new generation of iGaming platforms

GI Games Round-up: Latest from Realistic, Yggdrasil, Playson and more

GI Games Round-up: Latest from Blueprint, Red Tiger, Playson and more

Pragmatic Solutions adds Greentube titles to casino platform

GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, Playson, Probability Jones and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, SG, Evolution, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Microgaming, High 5 Games, NetEnt and more

iGaming suppliers get ready for action at London’s ICE 2019

Skywind
EveryMatrix
Greentube
Pragmatic Play
Hot 50
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games