Pragmatic Solutions enhances platform with BlueRibbon partnership

Pragmatic Solutions has enhanced its iGaming platform with new cross-content jackpot promotions from BlueRibbon.

The partnership will allow Pragmatic Solutions, sister-company to content provider Pragmatic Play, to integrate BlueRibbon’s player engagement software with its platform, providing operator partners with the ability to create bespoke, content-agnostic jackpots across regulated markets.

“We are always looking to integrate the leading and most innovative content and service providers to our platform,” said Pragmatic Solutions CEO Ashley Lang. “The BlueRibbon jackpot software provides flexibility for our clients to enhance their promotional campaigns and increase player engagement.

“Today’s casino operators invest heavily in customer acquisition and look for every advantage to improve conversion, retention, engagement, and player lifetime value. It is our goal to deliver the technology to allow our clients to outperform their competition. Our integration with BlueRibbon is another example of this commitment to our customers.”

BlueRibbon co-founder and CEO Amir Askarov commented: “Pragmatic Solutions is an important integration for BlueRibbon. The network of operators whose businesses run on the Pragmatic Solutions iGaming platform is rapidly growing and by being preintegrated we will be able to offer our custom-built marketing solutions to more of today’s leading operators faster.

“As like-minded partners, we look forward to supporting Pragmatic Solutions customers through our products.”