Gaming Realms to develop new Slingo games based on NetEnt IP

London-listed Gaming Realms has signed a licensing agreement to develop new Slingo games based on NetEnt's intellectual property.

The multi-year deal gives Gaming Realms the rights to license NetEnt's most popular slots, with Slingo Starburst set to be the first game launched under the new agreement.

Slingo Starburst combines Gaming Realms' popular Slingo genre with the iconic features of NetEnt's Starburst slot and is expected to be distributed to operators in early 2021.

"We're thrilled to have secured the licensing rights to NetEnt brands - their slot games have dominated the gaming industry for years,” said Gaming Realms chief financial officer Mark Segal. “The combination of Slingo and Starburst will create a new game of significant global stature bringing together the best features of both, making this collaboration very exciting for fans.”

NetEnt chief commercial officer Andy Whitworth said: “To widen the reach of our portfolio and building brand awareness in new markets is a vital part of our strategy. Gaming Realms has an extraordinary reach among Slingo fans, especially in the US.

“We are certain that great games will come out from combining Gaming Realms' expertise, the Slingo grid mechanic and our renowned IP.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) were trading 1.64 per cent lower at 24.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning, while shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET-B) were trading 0.58 per cent higher at SEK87.00 per share in Stockholm.