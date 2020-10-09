This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Oryx Gaming adds P&S as latest platform partner

9th October 2020 9:51 am GMT
Oryx Gaming
Red Tiger

Casino games aggregator Oryx Gaming has signed newly established games studio Peter & Sons (P&S) as its latest exclusive platform partner.

P&S primarily targets operators in the Nordic region with titles such as D’Cirque, Sheriff Colt and Punch Club.

The studio joins GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Giveme Games, Golden Hero and CandleBets as exclusive RGS partners of Oryx.

“P&S is an exciting up and coming studio with unique, fresh and modern games that offer engaging and exciting experiences for the players,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij. “We believe P&S has potential to be one of the leading content studios in a few years with a footprint in various global markets.

P&S business development manager Yann Bautista said: “With the player in mind, we strive to develop new and immersive gaming experiences with games that catch the eye, exceed expectations and break new grounds when it comes to gameplay, mechanics, and visuals.

“By becoming an Oryx RGS partner, we will be able to use an extensive content distribution network, utilise excellent compliance experience and gain a leading position with tier one operators.”

