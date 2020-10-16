GI Games Integrations: Red Tiger, Booongo, Caleta Gaming and more

This week platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Red Tiger, Yggdrasil, Oryx Gaming, Booongo and Greentube, among others.

Red Tiger / Dazzletag

NetEnt-owned Red Tiger has launched its portfolio of slots with Dazzletag brands including FruitKings.com, Casushi.com, Myjackpotcasino.com, Playsunny.com and PeachyGames.com.

“I’m pleased to confirm our partnership with Red Tiger and begin to offer their content across our sites,” said Dazzletag casino manager Jordan Rosamond. “We have worked hard to build an exciting product offering that our players love and are always looking for ways to strengthen it.

“The mix of engaging jackpots, big-name slots and real-time promotional capabilities make them the perfect addition for us.”

Red Tiger commercial director Chris Looney said: “Our games perform well among both casino and bingo players and both are well represented among Dazzletag’s growing clientele.

“They have a progressive approach and are representative of the successful breed of independent operator in the industry. We’re looking forward to working with the in the coming months.”

Yggdrasil / Aspire Global

Yggdrasil has agreed a deal to provide its content to Aspire Global, including titles such as Valley of the Gods 2, Multifly!, Temple Stacks Splitz and Lucky Neko Gigablox.

“Aspire Global offers a premium platform with operator partners across numerous jurisdictions that are key to us at Yggdrasil and this deal will help us to significantly expand our reach to an even wider audience worldwide,” said Yggdrasil CEO Fredrik Elmqvist. “We’ve had a fantastic year so far at Yggdrasil and this deal is another important step as we continue to expand our global strategy.”

Aspire Global chief operating officer Dima Reiderman said: “We are pleased to partner up with Yggdrasil as this enables Aspire Global’s access to Yggdrasil’s vast portfolio of games as well as top-class promotional tools.

“The partnership will prove to be mutually beneficial with Yggdrasil set to reap the benefits of our network’s reach. I am looking forward to a mutually beneficial relationship going forward.”

Oryx Gaming / Iforium

Oryx Gaming has struck a deal to integrate its content with Iforium’s Gameflex aggregation platform, including games from partners including Gamomat, Kalamba Games, Givme Games, Golden Hero, CandleBets and Peter & Sons.

“Iforium offers a well-renowned and top-notch platform for operators featuring the best content in the industry and we are pleased to add our products to that offering,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij. “We will be able to leverage their fantastic network of operators in numerous regulated markets and provide even more players with the great gaming experience that our content offers.”

Iforium CEO Phil Parry said: “We pride ourselves in having built one of the largest portfolios of casino games in the industry from the best suppliers around and with ORYX’s offering we will significantly improve our content with their top-performing titles.”

Booongo / Betsson

Booongo has signed a deal to integrate its content with operator Betsson Group, including titles such as Dragon Pearls, Great Panda, and Aztec Sun.

“Betsson is a global leader within our industry and this new partnership underlines just how far we have come,” said Booongo commercial director Sebastian Damian. “We are delighted to be working with Betsson as our portfolio goes from strength to strength and look forward to a long and successful relationship.”

Betsson Group product director Ciara Nic Liam added: “Booongo’s impressive offering of both slot games and promotional tools is something that we are very eager to deliver to our players.

“With a strong roadmap featuring thrilling content to go live in the coming months, we are very pleased with this agreement and look forward to it being a success.”

ESA Gaming / Sportingtech

ESA Gaming has entered into a deal to integrate its games on Sportingtech’s platform, including Fruit Staxx and newly released Goal Mine.

“It has been a successful year so far for ESA Gaming and with this deal we will be able to reach an even wider audience with our expanding portfolio of games,” said ESA Gaming director Zorica Smallwood. “Sportingtech offers a modern platform with several premium partners in our key jurisdictions and we are excited to provide our EasySwipe games which help operators to easily cross-sell between casino and sports betting to increase engagement and revenue.”

Sportingtech marketing manager Huseyin Safa added: “We aim to offer our operator partners a variety of games that fit all player types and by partnering with ESA Gaming we are able to offer a unique product that will resonate with all operators trying to find solutions to their cross-selling dilemmas.”

Greentube / Videoslots

Videoslots.com has become the first online casino to roll out Greentube’s latest slot Captain Venture Treasures of the Sea.

“Captain Venture has proven popular with players and it’s a great compliment to Videoslots that Greentube has chosen us to unveil his latest adventure,” said Videoslots head of commercials William Ahlberg. “Our goal has always been to provide players with the very best games from the widest range of suppliers and to be able to do so on an exclusive basis adds even more value.”

Greentube head of sales Markus Antl said: “Videoslots is a great operator partner of Greentube and it is fitting that the Captain strides out on deck again with them first. We are looking forward to seeing how players react and we hope they enjoy the new game as much as they did the original.”

Caleta Gaming / MrSlotty

Caleta Gaming has agreed a new content distribution deal with aggregation platform MrSlotty GameHub, including titles such as Bingo Señorita Calavera, Dragon Rising Slot, Banana Keno and latest releases Ocean Richies and Betina Bingo.

“We are always looking to expand the reach of Caleta’s leading casino content, so we are thrilled to be working with MrSlotty GameHub to precisely achieve this,” said Caleta Gaming CEO Fabíola Jaeger. “We are certain that our ever-expanding collection of games will greatly enrich the fantastic range of titles available on the MrSlotty GameHub platform.”

MrSlotty GameHub director Anatoliy Peev said: “MrSlotty GameHub values innovative casino content above all else, which is what makes Caleta Gaming such a perfect partner for us. We are delighted to be able to bring these creative titles to our operator partners and offer an even greater and diverse experience to users.”

BetGames.TV / Chez Toto

BetGames.TV has agreed a retail supply deal with Haitian lottery operator Chez Toto, including titles such as Dice Duel, Lucky 6 and Wheel of Fortune, which will be made available in over 500 retail venues across the country.

“Our live dealer games have a proven track record in Central America and we fully expect Chez Toto’s players to take to our initial Haitian live dealer launch,” said BetGames.TV LatAm sales director Eddie Morales. “Chez Toto dominates lottery and gambling retail activity on its side of the island, and I foresee a mutually-beneficial partnership in the coming months and years as we deliver positive results for the operator and drive more content to its estate.”

Chez Toto head of business development Patrick Petit said: “Chez Toto is pleased to have reached an agreement with BetGames.TV. We have ambitious plans to roll out new games in the coming months and we are confident that this partnership will be a valuable addition to our portfolio, as well as a revenue booster for our retail network, and soon online.

“With us being a leader in lottery in Haiti, and BetGames.TV an expert in live games worldwide, we strongly believe a true synergy has been created with this deal.”

iSoftBet / Rootz

iSoftBet has secured a deal to integrate its Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) with Rootz’s Wildz and Caxino brands, providing more than 150 slot games such as latest release Western Gold Megaways.

“Rootz is an exciting platform provider that has generated significant traction in the market since its launch in 2018,” said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Michael Probert. “We have prioritized growth in regulated markets and are eagerly looking forward to our partnership with such a dynamic casino technology business.”

Rootz chief operating officer Tony Kjäldström said: “iSoftBet has one of the widest arrays of slots portfolios in the market, with a diverse blend of innovative titles, exciting mechanics and fan favourites, so we are delighted to be able to welcome their offering to our catalogue of games.”

Tom Horn Gaming / Solverde

Tom Horn Gaming has signed a deal to provide its content in Portugal to licensed operator Solverde.pt.

“Casino Solverde.pt is one of the strongest online casino brands in Portugal and this deal tallies with our aim to enhance our reach in this country,” said Tom Horn Gaming CEO Ondrej Lapides. “During the past year we have grown substantially across a number of global jurisdictions and regulated markets. Now is the time to capitalise on our reach and solidify our presence with strong and reliable partnerships. Solverde is definitely one of them.”

Solverde Group director Américo Loureiro added: “With the addition of Tom Horn slots we bolster our online casino offering further, getting near the 1000 games milestone. Our players are sure to enjoy the provider’s engaging content, including their must-have slot 243 Crystal Fruits, or latest releases such as Diamond Hill and Joker Reelz that always treat players to an exciting gaming experience.”

Atmosfera / Pronet Gaming

Pronet Gaming has expanded its platform through a new integration with Atmosfera.

“It’s important we continue to add a variety of content to our platform and our Atmosfera deal has helped that,” said Pronet Gaming chief commercial officer Bobby Longhurst. “With exclusive bet on numbers games, 24/7 loto machines, classic table games and unique live slots, Atmosfera’s portfolio is varied and is sure to suit our operators. It’s an exciting partnership for us.”

Atmosfera CEO Yury Ermantraut added: “We are happy to partner with Pronet Gaming as this is in a line with our strategy of building brand awareness in the market. We have big plans for the rest of 2020 and agreement with Pronet Gaming will certainly help us to become better and bigger. Together we will reach more results than even before.”

Gettagaming / GrooveGaming

GrooveGaming has expanded its aggregation platform through an exclusive reseller agreement with newly established games studio Gettagaming.

“We are delighted to exclusively partner with GrooveGaming, whose powerful global distribution network is industry-wide, and an established feature of the iGaming marketplace,” said Gettagaming art director Eyal Mor. “We look forward to providing their operator partners with games that wow players and contribute to a strong financial performance.”

GrooveGaming chief operating officer Yahale Meltzer added: “GrooveGaming has built a global business in partnership with leading content suppliers as a vehicle for rapid growth in a number of ways, based on industry-leading business intelligence features and superior technology. The integration of Gettagaming allows us continue to increase the unique range of high-quality content available on the platform to operators around the world.”