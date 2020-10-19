Red Tiger slots go live with Finland’s Veikkaus

NetEnt-owned casino games developer Red Tiger has rolled out its portfolio of slots with Finland's state-owned gaming operator Veikkaus.

Following a successful integration, players at Veikkaus now have access to Red Tiger slots including Dragon’s Fire, Gonzo’s Quest MegaWays and Piggy Riches Megaways.

The deal will also see Red Tiger roll out Kulta-Jaska MegaWays, an exclusive revamped version of one of the country’s most popular games.

“It’s a real coup go for us to go live with Veikkaus, particularly as only a select number of suppliers are integrated with them,” said Red Tiger commercial director Chris Looney. “It demonstrates the strong desirability of our offering, and we feel confident our titles will perform well.

“We’re also really looking forward to launching Kulta-Jaska MegaWays as the combination of its existing popularity, the Megaways mechanic, and Red Tiger’s magic touch should be a smash hit with players.”

Veikkaus vice president of casino games Jan Hagelberg said: “Red Tiger has had an impressive portfolio for a number of years, and I have no doubt that it will prove popular with our players. We are constantly improving our offering to retain our position as Finland’s number one operator.

“While serving players with the best customer experience and safest online casino available, providing immersive entertainment experiences is at the core of our philosophy, so it’s brilliant to partner with such a well-respected and sought-after supplier.”