This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Solitics
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Playtech launches casino and live casino offering for Novibet in Greece

19th October 2020 10:30 am GMT
Playtech
Red Tiger

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has signed a deal to provide its casino and live casino games to Greek operator Novibet.

The multi-market deal sees Novibet initially add a dedicated Playtech casino tab and live casino offering in Greece, with the UK and Italy to follow in the near future.

“We’re delighted to expand our game offering with Playtech to bring its industry leading content to our wide-ranging audiences,” said Novibet general manager Nikos Olympitis. “We look forward to developing this partnership further as we continue to grow our content offering.”

Playtech commercial director Yori Arami said: “We are delighted to partner with Novibet, one of the industry’s leading operators. Novibet continues to grow in Greece and across Europe and now its players can enjoy our industry leading casino and live casino content.

“Our scale and distribution is a powerful offering for potential partners, and this is a great example of our commitment to partnering with fast growing companies in fast growing markets.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading down 1.63 per cent at 362.20 pence per share in London Monday morning.

Related Tags
Casino Greece Italy Live Casino Novibet Playtech Playtech LIVE United Kingdom
Related Videos
Mor Weizer
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Yggdrasil, Wazdan and more

Playtech launches Clover Rollover 2 across bingo network

Playtech launches live casino jackpots in Italy

Gaming shares make gains in third quarter

Playtech’s HPYBET promotes Patrick Orlet to CEO role

Playtech upgrades live casino facility in Romania

Mor Weizer on Playtech’s decade in the Hot 50

Mor Weizer on Playtech’s decade in the Hot 50

BetGames.TV brings in Playtech’s Andreas Köberl as CEO

Gaming Realms and Eyecon to develop Slingo Fluffy Favourites game

NetEnt and Red Tiger partner with the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Stakelogic, GameArt and more

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Stakelogic, Playzido and more

Playtech unveils new Live Deal or No Deal branded game

Playtech expands US presence with BetMGM casino deal

EveryMatrix
Pragmatic Play
Skywind
Greentube
Playtech
Solitics
Stakelogic