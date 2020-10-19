Playtech launches casino and live casino offering for Novibet in Greece

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has signed a deal to provide its casino and live casino games to Greek operator Novibet.

The multi-market deal sees Novibet initially add a dedicated Playtech casino tab and live casino offering in Greece, with the UK and Italy to follow in the near future.

“We’re delighted to expand our game offering with Playtech to bring its industry leading content to our wide-ranging audiences,” said Novibet general manager Nikos Olympitis. “We look forward to developing this partnership further as we continue to grow our content offering.”

Playtech commercial director Yori Arami said: “We are delighted to partner with Novibet, one of the industry’s leading operators. Novibet continues to grow in Greece and across Europe and now its players can enjoy our industry leading casino and live casino content.

“Our scale and distribution is a powerful offering for potential partners, and this is a great example of our commitment to partnering with fast growing companies in fast growing markets.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading down 1.63 per cent at 362.20 pence per share in London Monday morning.