This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Solitics
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Peter & Sons joins Yggdrasil slot development program

21st October 2020 7:05 am GMT
NetEnt

Newly established slot developer Peter & Sons has become the latest studio to join Yggdrasil’s YG Masters program.

The supplier will utilise Yggdrasil’s GATI technology to create and distribute new content, with several games currently in development and slated for launch later this year.

“Peter & Sons offers a fresh concept with its games featuring beautiful designs and fun and engaging mechanics that will resonate with a broad player base,” said Yggdrasil head of partner programs Stuart McCarthy. “We are excited to have them join our growing YG Masters stable and look forward to working together to accelerate their growth and reach by using our proven GATI technology.”

Peter & Sons business development manager Yann Bautista commented: “We’re excited to partner with Yggdrasil and release our games through the YG Masters program using their pioneering GATI technology.

“As a growing studio with big ambitions, we are breaking new ground in terms of visuals, gameplay, and mechanics and we are ready showcase our content to players worldwide. We are confident that this partnership and Yggdrasil’s support will be an important stepping stone to achieving our ambitions.”

The partnership with Yggdrasil follows Peter & Sons' recent platform partnership with Oryx Gaming.

Related Tags
Casino Peter & Sons Slots YG Masters Yggdrasil
Related Videos
Mor Weizer
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Red Tiger, Booongo, Caleta Gaming and more

Oryx Gaming adds P&S as latest platform partner

The story of PokerStars and its Hot 50 stars

The story of PokerStars and its Hot 50 stars

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Habanero, Everi and more

GI Games Integrations: LiveG24, Swintt, Authentic Gaming and more

Flutter-Stars Group: “There is logic in it, but it’s not without risk”

Novomatic makes changes to supervisory and executive boards

GI Games Round-up: Microgaming, Wazdan, Pragmatic Play and more

GVC shareholder revolt forces director to quit committee post

GVC’s bwin named partner of German football’s third division

GI Round-up: Quickspin, Microgaming, DraftKings and more

GI Games Round-up: Latest from Magnet, BetSoft and World Match

Danish football club Esbjerg fB signs up Tipico as betting partner

Dafabet expands Celtic FC partnership to become team’s shirt sponsor

Pragmatic Play
Skywind
Greentube
EveryMatrix
Playtech
Solitics
Stakelogic