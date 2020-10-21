Peter & Sons joins Yggdrasil slot development program

Newly established slot developer Peter & Sons has become the latest studio to join Yggdrasil’s YG Masters program.

The supplier will utilise Yggdrasil’s GATI technology to create and distribute new content, with several games currently in development and slated for launch later this year.

“Peter & Sons offers a fresh concept with its games featuring beautiful designs and fun and engaging mechanics that will resonate with a broad player base,” said Yggdrasil head of partner programs Stuart McCarthy. “We are excited to have them join our growing YG Masters stable and look forward to working together to accelerate their growth and reach by using our proven GATI technology.”

Peter & Sons business development manager Yann Bautista commented: “We’re excited to partner with Yggdrasil and release our games through the YG Masters program using their pioneering GATI technology.

“As a growing studio with big ambitions, we are breaking new ground in terms of visuals, gameplay, and mechanics and we are ready showcase our content to players worldwide. We are confident that this partnership and Yggdrasil’s support will be an important stepping stone to achieving our ambitions.”

The partnership with Yggdrasil follows Peter & Sons' recent platform partnership with Oryx Gaming.