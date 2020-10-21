Stakelogic debuts slots in Estonia with Optibet

Malta-based games developer Stakelogic has entered the regulated Estonian iGaming market for the first time through a deal with Enlabs.

Enlabs’ Optibet brand in Estonia gains access to Stakelogic’s most popular games, including Book of Cleopatra Super Stake, Book of Adventure Super Stake, Book of Anubis, Dragons and Magic, and Black Gold Megaways.

“We are excited to have entered the Baltic market with a prestigious operator partner, Optibet,” said Stakelogic sales director Salvatore Marino. “Our slots have taken the industry by storm over the past 12 months and we believe they will prove to be just as popular in the Baltics.

“Optibet has already achieved great things and is one of the largest gambling brands in the market. The addition of our slot games means that it will be able to further distance itself from its rivals and deliver the best experience to players.”

Optibet chief product officer Chris Davis added: “Integrating Stakelogic’s suite of games is a major coup for Optibet as its slots are in high demand among players in the country right now. To be the first to offer them marks us out as a true leader in the market.”

Shares in Enlabs AB (STO:NLAB) were trading 0.33 per cent lower at SEK30.20 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.