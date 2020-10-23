Rush Street Interactive extends Evolution partnership into Pennsylvania

Stockholm-listed Evolution has debuted its live casino products in Pennsylvania after going live with licensed iGaming operator Rush Street Interactive (RSI).

Evolution has launched a range of live dealer products with RSI’s BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com brands, including low and high stakes Blackjack games, Roulette and Slingshot Roulette.

“Many online players prefer live dealer options because they watch the action as it happens, which gives them a higher level of trust in the outcome,” said RSI president Richard Schwartz. “A live dealer game is the closest you can get online to playing in a land-based casino and we're thrilled to be the first to offer players in Pennsylvania the opportunity to virtually sit and play on Evolution's world renowned live tables.

“The Evolution-hosted Live Dealer Casino has proven very popular with players at PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey. We are confident players in Pennsylvania will love these live action table games too. Extending our partnership with Evolution into PA supports our mission to continually offer our loyal online players the best mix of innovative and entertaining games available.”

Evolution chief commercial officer and Malta CEO Johan Nordstrom commented: “RSI is well established as the #1 online gaming operator in Pennsylvania and we are thrilled to partner with the acclaimed online gaming leader and are confident that the Evolution-hosted Live Dealer Casino will be a big hit in this market.

“On top of an exceptional range of world-class live game show style games, classic casino games and exclusive content, we have extensive experience with multiple state-of-the-art Live Casino studios worldwide. At the player interface level, our Blackjack is the fastest, slickest online Live Blackjack available anywhere, so players get more game rounds and exciting play in every gaming session.”

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading up 1.67 per cent at SEK706.20 per share in Stockholm earlier Friday.