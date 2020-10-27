This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Play signs slot supply deal in Colombia with Luckia

27th October 2020 7:57 am GMT
Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has expanded its presence in Colombia’s regulated iGaming market through a new agreement with operator Luckia.

The agreement gives Luckia players access to Pragmatic Play’s portfolio of slots, including Wolf Gold, latest release Wild Walker, and the popular John Hunter series.

“Our slots content has proven incredibly popular in the region, and signing this deal with Luckia, one of the Colombia’s largest operators, will allow us to showcase our quality games to a much wider audience,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield.

“With the help of our newly-established LatAm hub, we’ve been able to expand our footprint quickly and effectively in the area, while our local presence will help us to continue building on this mutually beneficial partnership with Luckia going forward.”

Luckia online director Jaume Moragues added: “Pragmatic’s games portfolio is packed with titles that are known worldwide for their high quality and exciting gameplay. Enhancing our product offering is vital to us and we are confident this partnership will enable us to attract in Colombia an even wider Casino audience.”

